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France Toppmöller to Become Coach at Lens

SDA

16.6.2026 - 09:54

Dino Toppmöller takes over as head coach at top French club Lens
Dino Toppmöller takes over as head coach at top French club Lens
Keystone

Dino Toppmöller has found a new job. The former Eintracht Frankfurt coach has signed a two-year contract with Lens, the club from northern France announced.

Keystone-SDA

16.06.2026, 09:54

Toppmöller was dismissed by Bundesliga club Frankfurt in January after two successful years but a weak first half of the season. He still had a contract with Eintracht valid through the summer of 2028. The 45-year-old succeeds Pierre Sage at Lens, who is moving to Crystal Palace in England as the successor to Oliver Glasner.

Lens finished second behind Paris Saint-Germain last season and will play in the Champions League next season.

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