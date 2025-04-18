A memorable quarter-final evening in the Europa League comes to an end. Here are the best scenes of the evening to enjoy.

Santos runs down Maddison

With a long ball, Tottenham's Cristian Romero sends teammate James Maddison to the penalty spot and the Englishman gets his head to the leather. Frankfurt goalkeeper Kauã Santos has rushed out of his goal and then, fractions of a second later, completely clears the Spurs professional.

The VAR calls referee Massa to the screen, who rightly judges the Brazilian's tackle to be reckless and awards a penalty. Victim Maddison has to be substituted after the incident and Santos is shown a yellow card. Dominic Solanke then confidently converted the penalty to give the visitors the lead. It remained 1:0 until the end and Tottenham knocked Frankfurt out.

Castellanos scores with a back heel

Taty Castellanos scores the most beautiful goal of the evening. The Argentinian finished off a fine Lazio Rome attack with a finish behind the upright to make it 1-0 against Bodø/Glimt. In the end, however, it was the Norwegians who won the penalty shoot-out.

Cherki narrowly misses out on solo dream goal

Lyon star Ryan Cherki dances past the entire Man United defense but fails to beat keeper André Onana.

The game finally went into extra time - and Cherki did (even) better. He put Lyon ahead with a powerful shot from the edge of the box. But ManUtd refused to give in, even with the score at 2:4 shortly before the end, and actually turned the game around. Harry Maguire scored the winner in the 121st minute.

Yoro blocks a shot with his head while lying down

Leny Yoro makes a special kind of save. The young Manchester United defender is outmuscled by Lyon's Fofana and falls, but lying on the ground he throws himself into the shot and prevents the ball from reaching the goal with a diving save. Strong!

Shirt rips - but no penalty

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers is desperate for a penalty in the game against Bilbao. No wonder, after all, his shirt was torn so badly that it actually ripped. But even with a large hole in his shirt, the protests were of no avail. The penalty is not awarded and Rangers ultimately lose the quarter-final clash 2-0.

Sent off after 7 minutes

Finally, a brief detour into the Conference League: Rapid Vienna's Mamadou Sangaré is sent off after just a few minutes against Djurgardens following a horrendous foul. He did his team, who had won the first leg 1-0 away from home, a disservice. The Austrians ended up losing 4-1 after extra time.