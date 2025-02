Nemanja Tosic (right) moves to Spain Keystone

Nemanja Tosic is another player to leave FC Zurich in the current transfer period.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 28-year-old left-back from Serbia is moving to La Coruña in Spain's second division on loan for the rest of the season, FC Zurich announced.

The new summer signing, who has only been used sparingly at FCZ, is the fifth player to leave the poorly performing sixth-placed team in the Super League in recent weeks after Jonathan Okita, Cheick Condé, Antonio Marchesano and Nikola Katic.