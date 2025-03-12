Liverpool are licking their wounds after the bitter Champions League defeat to PSG. The defeat against the French side was no coincidence. Now the departure of club icons such as Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk is also looming.

The French side's victory in the thrilling clash was well deserved.

Darwin Núñez and Mo Salah put in a poor performance in PSG's defeat. Show more

Statistics in favor of PSG

The round of 16 clash between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain went to penalties on Tuesday evening. This was after PSG managed to make up for the 0:1 handicap from the home game at Anfield Road. Thanks to Gianluigi Donnarumma, the French side came out on top in the penalty shoot-out.

Even if penalty decisions are a lottery, the visitors' victory was by no means stolen. PSG were wide awake and focused right from the start. In the first half, Hakimi & Co. did not commit a single foul at Anfield Road - a first in a Champions League match (since the start of the 2003/04 competition), according to data analyst Opta.

Luis Enrique's team were also closer to victory, especially in extra time - PSG clearly had the better opportunities. Above all, the substitutes - such as attacker Desiré Doué - were able to slot in seamlessly, while the Liverpool jokers were unable to match the level of their team-mates.

The xG value also speaks for itself after both games. While the home team statistically scored 1.98 expected goals, PSG's model calculation is statistically at 5.33 expected goals.

The data for Reds goalie Alisson is also an indication that the team deserved to progress. The Brazilian made 16 saves in both games against PSG (excluding penalties). That is the most saves by a goalkeeper in a Champions League knockout tie.

Núñez the unlucky one

Liverpool fans had high hopes when the club signed Darwin Núñez from Benfica in 2022 for a reported transfer fee of €80 million. The Uruguayan center forward had previously been top scorer in Portugal with 26 goals.

However, Sadio Mané's successor has rarely impressed in a Reds shirt. This season too, the 25-year-old has not been much of a goal threat. Seven goals and six assists in 39 games across all competitions is simply not enough. Recently, Arne Slot even criticized Núñez's commitment. "I can't accept it when a player doesn't give everything," the Dutchman emphasized after a match against Aston Villa.

At the moment, it almost seems as if the attacker is trying to overcompensate - and forgetting to play football in the process. Against PSG, Núñez came onto the pitch in the 73rd minute. And almost caused more danger for his own team with numerous ball losses.

In the penalty shoot-out, Núñez was the first player to lose his nerve. Yet the South American is actually a reliable marksman. In his career to date, he has converted 12 penalties - with one miss. Will the story of Núñez - who has a contract until 2028 - and Liverpool have a happy ending?

Salah's tears

Mo Salah has scored 32 goals and provided 22 assists in 42 games in all competitions this season. The Egyptian managed neither a goal nor an assist in either game against PSG - including extra time in the second leg. The usually dangerous striker had a difficult time against his agile opponent Nuno Mendes and rarely found a solution.

Mohamed Salah was denied by the PSG defense around Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi. KEYSTONE

The 32-year-old wept bitter tears at Anfield Road after the elimination. His contract expires next summer. Salah, who has been chasing goals at Liverpool since 2017, at least has the consolation that a second championship on the island beckons.

Van Dijk's uncertain future

Virgil van Dijk is in a similar situation to Salah. The Dutchman's contract is also due to expire soon. At least the veteran showed his athleticism against PSG. The defensive boss was not at fault for the goal conceded.

However, it remains to be seen whether van Dijk will continue to wear the Liverpool FC shirt next season. Van Dijk himself has no idea about his own future, as he stated after the game. One thing is clear: his departure would be noticed by the Reds.

Alexander-Arnold injured

Alexander-Arnold injured his knee in the 72nd minute during an unprovoked tackle and required medical treatment. The right-back then had to be substituted. The Englishman is now in danger of missing Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Newcastle.

His contract is also only valid until June. Rumor has it that he will join Real Madrid on a free transfer. There he is expected to compete with the currently injured Dani Carvajal. Lucas Vázquez currently occupies the position in the right couloir.