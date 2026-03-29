Igor Tudor is no longer Tottenham coach. KEYSTONE

Tottenham Hotspur and coach Igor Tudor are parting ways. The Croatian is leaving the club after just seven games. A successor is to be announced soon.

Andreas Lunghi

The 47-year-old only took over the struggling London club in mid-February. After just seven games and only one win in the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Atlético Madrid, Tudor is leaving Tottenham.

"We can confirm that we have mutually agreed to terminate the contract with coach Igor Tudor with immediate effect," Tottenham wrote in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect.



Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach.



We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their… pic.twitter.com/I6HUdLdewL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 29, 2026

Together with the head coach, goalkeeping coach Tomislav Rogic and athletics coach Riccardo Ragnacci must also leave the club. "We would like to thank them for their work over the last six weeks." Tottenham also offer their condolences to Tudor after the Croatian recently suffered a death in the family.

A successor is not yet known. According to media reports, the Italian Roberto De Zerbi is the preferred solution. Austrian Adi Hütter, who worked at Young Boys from 2015 to 2018 and became champions in 2018, is also said to be a candidate. Tottenham are in 17th place after 31 rounds, just one point ahead of a relegation spot.

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