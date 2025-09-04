After almost 25 years, Daniel Levy has stepped down as executive chairman of Tottenham Hotspur. (archive picture) dpa

When things went badly at Tottenham, club boss Daniel Levy usually came in for criticism. Now the 63-year-old is stepping down from his post with immediate effect.

Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur are getting a new club manager. After more than 24 years at the helm, executive chairman Daniel Levy has surprisingly announced his immediate resignation. The Spurs announced this on their website.

Two successors for the club boss

Levy's previous job will be taken over by two people in future. Vinai Venkatesham is the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Peter Charrington is a new member of the Board of Directors and will take up the newly created post of Non-Executive Chairman with immediate effect.

The 63-year-old Levy, who is also a shareholder in the club, has long been controversial among fans and has repeatedly come under fire for his transfer policy. Under his leadership, however, Tottenham played in European competition in 18 out of 20 seasons, built a new stadium and won the Europa League this year.

