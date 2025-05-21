For the sixth time in the history of a major European competition, two English teams will face each other in a final. Tottenham take on Manchester United in the Europa League final.

While Manchester United are historically ahead (96 wins in 204 duels), the present belongs to Tottenham: Spurs have won all three head-to-head duels this season and are unbeaten against United in six games.

Coaching duel: Ange Postecoglou has a strong record against United and could win Tottenham's first major title since 2008. Ruben Amorim, on the other hand, has not had a convincing record against the Londoners with Sporting and United (only 1 win in 4 games).

Form & history: Tottenham are playing their most successful Europa League season to date with nine wins - a record for the club. United are still unbeaten in this competition in 2024/25 and could become the fourth club to win the Europa League without defeat.

Key players: Bruno Fernandes was one of the tournament's standout performers with 11 points, while Dominic Solanke scored in four consecutive games against United. Both could leave their mark on the final.

Final past: United won the only previous final between the clubs in 2009 on penalties. Back then: Jonny Evans - now back in the squad at 37. Show more

Tottenham historic, United unbeaten

Tottenham go into the final with a tailwind: The team has won all three duels against Manchester United so far this season - in the league and cup. Spurs could win their first major title since the 2008 League Cup - and their first European Cup since 1984.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are still unbeaten in this Europa League season. The Red Devils could become the fourth team after Chelsea, Villarreal and Frankfurt to win the competition without defeat.

Matches, series and records

Tottenham have won nine games in this Europa League season - more than ever before in a major European competition. It is also a historic debut for coach Ange Postecoglou: he is the first Australian to reach a European club final.

United, on the other hand, have lost their last three finals against European opponents - against Barcelona (twice) and Villarreal. But with new coach Ruben Amorim, the club is hoping for a breath of fresh air - he could be the third coach under the age of 40 to win a major European title with an English club.

In total, the two teams have faced each other 204 times - with 96 wins for United and 57 for Spurs. The period between 2001 and 2009 was particularly impressive, when United remained unbeaten in 26 games. Legendary: the 5-3 comeback in 2001 after trailing 3-0 at the break.

Postecoglou has United under control - Amorim's dismal record

Since Ange Postecoglou has been in charge at Tottenham, his team have not lost in five games against Manchester United - four of which they have won. Overall, Spurs are unbeaten against the Red Devils in six games. Particularly noteworthy: in the current season, there have been three wins from three games against United - a clear demonstration of power.

Tottenham are no strangers to Ruben Amorim. He faced Spurs with Sporting CP in the 2022/23 Champions League group stage - the Portuguese side picked up four points but failed to progress despite a strong start and finished bottom of the group. Since taking over at Manchester United, Amorim has lost both duels with Tottenham.

A single final - with United coming out on top

Despite their long traditions in domestic cup competitions (both are among the most successful FA Cup teams), Manchester United and Tottenham have only met once before in a final: in the 2008/09 League Cup final. After a goalless game, United prevailed 4-1 on penalties. Jonny Evans, 21 years old at the time, was in the starting eleven - and is still part of the Red Devils' squad 16 years later.

Jonny Evans (l.) with Bruno Fernandes. IMAGO/Sportsphoto

With seven goals and four assists, Bruno Fernandes was one of the most eye-catching players in the competition. Only Olivier Giroud has ever scored more points in a season with Chelsea. Dominic Solanke also scored consistently against United recently - four times in a row. Both could leave their mark on the final.