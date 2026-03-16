Igor Tudor picked up his first point in his fifth game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur EPA

Tottenham Hotspur celebrated a respectable success in the relegation battle with a 1-1 draw at Liverpool FC. However, the focus is not on the point gained, but on a bizarre move by coach Igor Tudor.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tottenham coach Igor Tudor caused a curious scene before the game against Liverpool when he mistook his own team manager Allan Dixon for Liverpool coach Arne Slot.

In sporting terms, Tottenham picked up an important point in the relegation battle with a 1-1 draw at Liverpool after four defeats at the start under Tudor.

Despite the respectable result, Tudor's future remains uncertain, while Tottenham must overturn a three-goal deficit in the Champions League second leg against Atlético Madrid. Show more

Igor Tudor will have realized after just a few days that life as Tottenham Hotspur coach is no walk in the park. The coach suffered four defeats at the start of his tenure at the Europa League winners. This did not exactly improve the situation at Spurs. Fear of relegation instead of qualifying for the European Cup is the current motto for the North Londoners.

Even before kick-off, Tudor's visit to reigning English champions Liverpool was not under a good star. After the disastrous defeat at Atletico Madrid during the week and his unconventional change of goalkeeper, the former Juve coach is already on the brink of another exit in London. The game in Liverpool was already a small endgame for him, as the English media are already speculating about his departure.

And just before such an important game, the 47-year-old put his foot in his mouth again. Somehow bald men all look the same, the Tottenham coach must have thought as he approached a man with thinning hair from behind in the stadium at Anfield Road. Tudor obviously thought he was Liverpool coach Arne Slot, but when he tapped him on the back, he realized that it was his own team manager Allan Dixon he was tapping. The two looked at each other, visibly surprised. Before Tudor moved on, only to find Slot near the Liverpool bench after all.

Igor Tudor thought this random bald man was Slot 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Dw7ZuyGLst — Topskills Sports UK (@topskillsportuk) March 15, 2026

In the end, it was not only the internet that laughed at the action, but also Tudor himself. Because the north Londoners surprisingly drew 1:1 with Liverpool. In the upcoming Champions League match against Atlético Madrid on Wednesday, however, greeting the opposing coach is likely to be the least of the Croatian's worries. After all, Tottenham would have to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg to make it through to the quarter-finals.

The first leg