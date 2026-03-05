  1. Residential Customers
Bankruptcy in the basement duel Tottenham fall deeper and deeper into crisis

SDA

5.3.2026 - 23:11

Tottenham's Micky van de Ven (left) was at the origin of the north Londoners' home defeat with his red card
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven (left) was at the origin of the north Londoners' home defeat with his red card
Keystone

The situation in the Premier League is becoming increasingly unpleasant for Europa League winners Tottenham. After the 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace, the gap to the relegation places is now just one point.

Keystone-SDA

05.03.2026, 23:11

05.03.2026, 23:28

A dismissal of Dutchman Micky van de Ven in the 38th minute led to Tottenham's fifth consecutive defeat. Crystal Palace turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead before the break, with Senegalese striker Ismaila Sarr scoring twice. Tottenham had opened the scoring three minutes before Van de Ven was sent off.

The change of manager in mid-February - from Thomas Frank to Igor Tudor - has not yet had the desired effect. Under Tudor, Spurs, who have a whole host of big names in their ranks, have lost all three games.

