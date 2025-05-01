Harry Maguire and his Manchester United team-mates are not having a good season, but they could salvage it with a Europa League win Keystone

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are hoping to win the Europa League and save their season. On Thursday, the two crisis clubs have to prove themselves in the semi-final first legs.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Tottenham host Bodö/Glimt, the first Norwegian club to reach the semi-finals of a European Cup. Manchester United travel to Athletic Bilbao in Spain, dreaming of a final home game on May 21 in their stadium "San Mames".

For both Tottenham Hotspur (16th in the Premier League) and Manchester United (14th), triumph in the Europa League is the last chance to qualify for the next Champions League.

The current form of the big English clubs does not inspire confidence: Spurs have conceded five defeats in the last six rounds and only beat weak Southampton. With two draws and three defeats in the last five rounds, things are no better for ManU. However, Manchester took heart from the almost unbelievable finish in the quarter-final against Lyon, when United miraculously reached the semi-finals thanks to three goals in seven minutes in extra time from 2:4 to 5:4.

In the Conference League, too, one Premier League club is still dreaming of a title this season: Chelsea have the chance to become the first club to win all European Cups. Chelsea have already won the Champions Cup, the (former) Cup Winners' Cup and the Europa League. This is only the fourth time the Conference League has been played. Chelsea will face Djurgarden Stockholm in the semi-finals, who, like Bodö, have advanced to a semi-final for the first time.