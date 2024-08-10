The football transfer market is buzzing again. blue Sport reports the most important changes and also serves up hot rumors.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Tottenham bring in Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur have found what they were looking for in a new goalscorer. Dominic Solanke is moving from Bournemouth to North London for 64.3 million euros. This makes the 26-year-old striker the most expensive transfer in Spurs' club history. His contract runs until 2030.
-
De Ligt and Mazraoui in a double pack to Manchester
The transfers of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to Manchester United are about to be finalized. According to transfer experts Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg, everything is now ready for the expected double transfer. Bayern are expected to pay 70 million euros for the two players.
-
Liam Millar moves to Hull City
FC Basel announced on Friday that Liam Millar will not be returning to the Rheinknie after his loan. Like ex-YB goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi days earlier, the 24-year-old Canadian is moving to Hull City.
-
Aldin Turkes leaves FC Winterthur with immediate effect
Aldin Turkes is moving from Winterthur to FC Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, with immediate effect. This was announced by his former club on Friday.
The 28-year-old center forward, who played internationally for the Swiss and Bosnian youth teams, joined FC Winterthur a year ago from Lausanne. He has scored ten goals in 37 Super League and Cup appearances.
-
Lee Carsley interim England national coach
Following the resignation of Gareth Southgate, England U21 national team coach Lee Carsley has been appointed interim England national team coach. According to the Football Association (FA), the 50-year-old Carsley will initially coach England in the two Nations League games against Ireland and Finland in September. It is not ruled out that he will remain coach in the fall until a permanent solution is found.
Lee Carsley has been in charge of England's U21s for three years. A year ago, he led this team to the U21 European Championship title. Carsley has already been part of Gareth Southgate's extended staff at the last three major tournaments for the senior national team (European Championship 2021, World Cup 2022 and European Championship 2024).
-
Now it's final: Olmo is moving to Barcelona
Dani Olmo is leaving RB Leipzig and returning to his youth club FC Barcelona. The 26-year-old Spanish attacking midfielder has signed a contract with the Catalans valid until the end of June 2030 with a release clause of 500 million euros, as the club announced. According to media reports, the transfer fee amounts to 55 million euros plus seven million euros in additional payments.
-
VfB Stuttgart signs European Championship player Deniz Undav
After a loan spell last season, 28-year-old German international striker Deniz Undav is joining the Champions League side from the Bundesliga on a permanent basis.
Undav signed a contract valid until the summer of 2027 for a transfer fee of just under 30 million euros, according to media reports.
Undav was on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and was one of the top performers at the surprise team of the 2023/24 season with 28 scoring points as a congenial strike partner to Serhou Guirassy, who moved to Borussia Dortmund.
-
Mehmedi will not become sporting director in North Macedonia
Former national team star Admir Mehmedi is to take over the position of sporting director at North Macedonian club KF Shkëndija, as recently reported by "Blick" and "Schaffhauser Nachrichten". A false report, as Mehmedi emphasized to blue Sport: "That's not true, I'm not going to be head of sport. The only thing that is true: I know the owner family."
It is also true that the 33-year-old with cult status will start as the new Super League expert at blue Sport at the end of August.