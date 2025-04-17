Striker Heung-Min Son (r) will not be involved in the second leg. dpa

The quarter-final second legs of the Europa League promise to be exciting. In three games, the starting position is still completely open, while Lazio Roma must start a race to catch up.

English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur will be without a key player in the Europa League quarter-final second leg at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday (21:00/blue Sport). Captain and former Bundesliga player Heung-Min Son is out with a foot injury and has not even traveled to Frankfurt.

"He's been struggling with foot problems for a few weeks. He has been training for the last few days. He tried to train yesterday, but it didn't work out. That's why we decided to leave him at home so he can recover and we'll see how he can best get better," said Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou.

Son, who once came to London via Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen, has scored eleven goals in 43 competitive games for Spurs this season. Son played 80 minutes in the 1-1 draw in the first leg a week ago.

ManUtd with home advantage - Lazio behind

There was also a draw in the game between Lyon and Manchester United. The Premier League side will enjoy home advantage for the second leg on Thursday evening and will of course be aiming to book their semi-final ticket. With the Red Devils struggling to secure a European spot in the league (16 points off a Conference League place with six games to go), United still have the Europa League to play in next season's competition.

Rangers travel to the cauldron of Athletic Bilbao after drawing 0-0 in the first leg. AS Roma already failed to reach the semi-finals against the Basques, losing 3-1 at home and 3-1 away.

Unlike all the other remaining teams in the Europa League, Lazio Roma will have to play catch-up. The first leg against Bodø/Glimt was lost 2-0. The Italians have twice reached the semi-finals of a European tournament (1998 in the then UEFA Cup, when they reached the final and lost, and 1999, when they won the European Cup Winners' Cup).