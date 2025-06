Ange Postecoglou must look for a new job Keystone

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur sacked coach Ange Postecoglou on Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 59-year-old Australian led Spurs to triumph in the Europa League, their first title in 17 years. However, the team from London failed to finish higher than 17th in the championship. Postecoglou took over at Tottenham in July 2023. He previously worked at Celtic Glasgow.