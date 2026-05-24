Premier League: Tottenham save themselves, West Ham relegated - Gallery Joao Palhinha secured Tottenham's relegation with his goal in a 1-0 win. Image: dpa Thousands of Arsenal fans celebrated in South London before the final game at Crystal Palace. Image: dpa Noni Madueke (l) of champions Arsenal celebrates with his team-mate Kai Havertz after scoring to make it 2-0. Image: dpa Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola (r) hugs Bernardo Silva. It was the last City game for both players. Image: dpa Premier League: Tottenham save themselves, West Ham relegated - Gallery Joao Palhinha secured Tottenham's relegation with his goal in a 1-0 win. Image: dpa Thousands of Arsenal fans celebrated in South London before the final game at Crystal Palace. Image: dpa Noni Madueke (l) of champions Arsenal celebrates with his team-mate Kai Havertz after scoring to make it 2-0. Image: dpa Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola (r) hugs Bernardo Silva. It was the last City game for both players. Image: dpa

Champions Arsenal celebrate. Man City say goodbye to Guardiola. Tottenham secure their place in the relegation play-off. What happened on the last Premier League matchday.

DPA dpa

Tottenham Hotspur managed to avoid relegation on the final matchday of the Premier League, while West Ham United were relegated to League 2. Spurs beat Everton FC 1:0 (1:0) and came to a happy end at the end of a disastrous season with a total of three coaches. The Hammers, who had to hope that their rivals would lose, won their home game against Leeds United 3-0 (0-0).

Tottenham were the dominant team from the start in the sold-out stadium on the White Hart Line. The match-winner was Joao Palhinha (43rd minute), who first headed the ball against the post shortly before the break and then converted the rebound. His goal caused emotional scenes in the stadium.

Havertz celebrates with Arsenal and thousands of fans

Champions League finalists FC Arsenal were already crowned English champions before the matchday. The team led by international Kai Havertz won 2:1 (1:0) at Crystal Palace. In sporting terms, there was nothing left to play for.

Before the game, thousands of Arsenal fans celebrated in the streets around Selhurst Park in South London. The goals for the Gunners were scored by Gabriel Jesus (42 minutes) and Noni Madueke (48 minutes) after an assist from substitute Havertz. With an eye on the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, coach Mikel Arteta rotated nine positions.

Emotional scenes in Manchester

Star coach Pep Guardiola missed out on a win in his last game with Manchester City. His team lost 2-1 (0-1) at Europa League winners Aston Villa. Guardiola says goodbye after ten years in which he won six league titles, the Champions League and three English Cups with City. City and Villa qualified for the Champions League.

Salah's farewell at Liverpool, Chelsea miss out on Europe

Liverpool FC squandered a lead as Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson departed. The Reds only managed a 1:1 (0:0) draw against Brentford at Anfield Road, but have qualified for the top flight after a disappointing season. After the final whistle, Salah was tearfully celebrated by the fans.

Chelsea FC failed to end their disastrous season on a somewhat conciliatory note and lost out on qualification for Europe with a 2-1 (0-1) defeat at AFC Sunderland.

Before the final game, the Londoners were in eighth place, which would have meant participation in the Conference League. With a win, Chelsea would even have played in the Europa League next season. But now the Blues, with their new coach Xabi Alonso, will have to concentrate fully on domestic league and cup competitions next season.

You might also be interested in this