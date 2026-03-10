Goalkeeping nightmare in the Champions League. After two horrendous mistakes, young Tottenham keeper Antonin Kinsky is substituted after just 17 minutes against Atlético Madrid.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Antonin Kinsky was substituted after just 17 minutes in the first leg of the round of 16 tie against Atlético Madrid.

The young goalkeeper had previously made two serious mistakes.

It was only his third game of the season and his debut in the top flight. Show more

What a horror debut in the Champions League for Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky. The 22-year-old Czech was substituted after just 17 minutes following two bad mistakes against Atlético Madrid.

The nightmare began in the sixth minute. He slipped as he attempted to clear a ball and Llorente took the ball and scored to make it 1-0. While Kinsky was powerless when Griezmann made it 2-0, the second blunder followed after a quarter of an hour.

A pass to the left went completely wrong for the young keeper and his pass became the perfect template for Alvarez, who just had to slide it in.

Goalkeeper back in goal

Coach Igor Tudor has now seen enough. He replaces his goalkeeper after 17 minutes and Guglielmo Vicario comes in for him. The Italian was actually the Spurs' regular goalkeeper until then, but was dropped to the bench before the Champions League game in Madrid.

This will be Kinsky's third game of the season for Tottenham. Prior to his Champions League debut, he had only played in the League Cup. He is already the tragic figure of the Champions League evening.