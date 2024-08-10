  1. Residential Customers
Record transfer Tottenham sign goalscorer Solanke from Bournemouth

SDA

10.8.2024 - 17:09

Striker Dominic Solanke moves within the Premier League from Bournemouth to Tottenham
Keystone

Tottenham have signed former England youth international Dominic Solanke from league rivals Bournemouth. The 26-year-old striker has committed himself to the London club until 2030.

The striker, who scored 21 goals in all competitions for Bournemouth last season, has reportedly earned the club a record transfer fee. The most expensive departure to date was Nathan Aké. The Dutchman's move to Manchester City cost the club over €45 million. The transfer fee for Solanke is reportedly another 20 million euros higher.

SDA