Striker Dominic Solanke moves within the Premier League from Bournemouth to Tottenham

Tottenham have signed former England youth international Dominic Solanke from league rivals Bournemouth. The 26-year-old striker has committed himself to the London club until 2030.

The striker, who scored 21 goals in all competitions for Bournemouth last season, has reportedly earned the club a record transfer fee. The most expensive departure to date was Nathan Aké. The Dutchman's move to Manchester City cost the club over €45 million. The transfer fee for Solanke is reportedly another 20 million euros higher.

