Rodrigo Bentancur (right) is severely punished after making a remark about teammate Heung-Min Son. imago

A remark about his team-mate Heung-Min Son that was classified as racist will cost Tottenham professional Rodrigo Bentancur dearly. He will miss his team in the Premier League until Christmas.

The Uruguayan professional footballer Rodrigo Bentancur of Tottenham Hotspur has been banned for seven matches at national level by the English Football Association (FA) for a remark that was deemed racist. The midfielder will not be available again for Spurs in the league until Christmas. The 27-year-old must also pay a fine of the equivalent of around 120,000 Swiss francs (100,000 pounds).

FA accuses Bentancur of serious misconduct

Back in June, Bentancur joked in a TV interview in his home country about his South Korean teammate Heung-Min Son that you couldn't tell him apart from his cousin: "They all look the same." The interview was only published in September. The FA then launched an investigation into serious misconduct.

Bentancur had already apologized publicly and also to his teammate Son, but rejected the accusation of racism. The Uruguayan described his comment as a "very bad joke" and emphasized that he would "never intentionally say something hurtful".

Ban does not apply to the Europa League

The ban applies at national level. Bentancur will therefore miss Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League games against Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea as well as the League Cup quarter-final against Manchester United. Bentancur will be available for his club's upcoming Europa League games against AS Roma and Glasgow Rangers.

