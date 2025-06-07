Switzerland's Johan Vonlanthen also once wore the Brescia kit. Keystone

The Italian club Brescia is disappearing from the scene after 114 years.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Owner Massimo Cellino has decided not to pay debts amounting to three million euros, which is why Brescia is no longer allowed to take part in the championship. This is reported in the Italian media.

Brescia played in Serie A for 23 seasons, most recently in 2019/20. Their best finish was 8th place in the 2000/01 season. Italian footballing greats Roberto Baggio, Alessandro Altobelli, Andrea Pirlo and Luca Toni were among those who wore the kit of the club from Lombardy - as well as Swiss players Johan Vonlanthen and Valon Behrami. Brescia were recently relegated to Serie C.