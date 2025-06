Paolo Tramezzani now works in Cyprus Keystone

Paolo Tramezzani has found a coaching position in Cyprus after leaving relegated Super League side Yverdon. The 54-year-old Italian will coach AEL Limassol.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Tramezzani only took up the post at Yverdon last December as the successor to Alessandro Mangiarratti from Ticino, who was dismissed. Tramezzani has already worked in Cyprus once before, namely from October 2018 to August 2019 at APOEL Nicosia.