Alexander Isak included in the Premier League Team of the Season. Richard Sellers/PA Wire/dpa

After his strong season at Newcastle, Alexander Isak wants to take the next step and move to Liverpool. But the Magpies are standing in the way. Now the situation is escalating into a mud fight.

Mattéo Mayasi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alexander Isak wants to leave Newcastle and join Premier League champions Liverpool.

However, Newcastle have already rejected an offer worth the equivalent of 127 million euros and have made it clear that the star striker is not for sale.

Isak has now spoken out and says that "promises have been broken". Newcastle defend themselves and say that there was no assurance that Isak would be able to leave the club. Show more

Newcastle's star striker Alexander Isak caused a stir on Tuesday evening with an Instagram statement: "When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship cannot continue."

The Swedish international also explains why he stayed away from the PFA Awards ceremony. "With everything going on around it, it would have felt wrong to attend," he writes.

What's this all about? The 25-year-old Swede wants to move on after three years at Newcastle and has long since reached an agreement with Liverpool. But Fabian Schär's club is putting up a fight. An offer of 110 million pounds (127.5 million euros) has already been rejected.

"The reality is that promises have been made and the club has known my position for a long time," Isak wrote in his statement. A transfer would be in the best interests of everyone involved, not just himself.

Club denies promise of transfer

Newcastle United responded promptly and issued the following statement: "Alexander Isak is still under contract with us - and nobody at the club has assured him that he can leave us in the summer."

Nevertheless, there are persistent rumors about a possible transfer to Liverpool. The Reds are said to be prepared to increase their offer to 140 million euros. Newcastle are relaxed, but have not completely ruled out a transfer: "We don't believe that the conditions for a transfer will be met."

Newcastle are conciliatory - fans have had enough

Isak was already missing from the Magpies' squad for the first game of the season against Aston Villa (0-0) due to his strike. He is also currently not taking part in team training, but the club is being conciliatory: "Alex is part of the Newcastle family. When he comes back, he is always welcome."

The fans, on the other hand, seem to have had enough of Isak. During the game against Aston Villa, they directed clear chants against the striker - and accused him of greed, among other things. The fact is: Isak wants to leave. Whether Newcastle will let him go remains to be seen.

More videos from the department