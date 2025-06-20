Florian Wirtz says goodbye to Germany Keystone

The transfer of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool is complete.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 22-year-old attacking player has signed a long-term contract with the English champions, as the traditional club announced. The exact term was not disclosed.

As Wirtz's contract with the Bundesliga club would have been valid until the summer of 2027, Bayer will receive a generous transfer fee. According to media reports, it will reach a sum of up to 150 million euros including bonus payments. Wirtz will thus become the most expensive transfer of a German footballer. His annual salary is said to be 20 million euros.

"I am very happy and very proud," Wirtz was quoted as saying in the press release. "Now the time has finally come. I've been waiting a long time for this."