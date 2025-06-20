  1. Residential Customers
England Transfer of Wirtz to Liverpool perfect

SDA

20.6.2025 - 20:24

Florian Wirtz says goodbye to Germany
Keystone
Keystone

The transfer of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool is complete.

Keystone-SDA

20.06.2025, 20:24

The 22-year-old attacking player has signed a long-term contract with the English champions, as the traditional club announced. The exact term was not disclosed.

As Wirtz's contract with the Bundesliga club would have been valid until the summer of 2027, Bayer will receive a generous transfer fee. According to media reports, it will reach a sum of up to 150 million euros including bonus payments. Wirtz will thus become the most expensive transfer of a German footballer. His annual salary is said to be 20 million euros.

"I am very happy and very proud," Wirtz was quoted as saying in the press release. "Now the time has finally come. I've been waiting a long time for this."

