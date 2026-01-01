Marwin Hitz is leaving FCB at the end of the season. In a published statement, the club writes: "At the training camp in Marbella, a discussion took place between Marwin Hitz and sporting director Daniel Stucki about the contract of our number 1, which expires in the summer. After careful consideration, Marwin Hitz has decided to end his adventure with FC Basel 1893 next summer and not to extend his contract."

Hitz addressed the fans in a statement: "This decision was anything but easy for me, because FC Basel has become incredibly dear to me personally, as well as to my family, over the past three years." Hitz moved from Borussia Dortmund to FCB in the summer of 2022 and won the double with the club last season. It is still unclear whether the player from eastern Switzerland will continue his career.

For FC Basel, however, the search for a successor begins. And many an FCB fan is probably dreaming of the return of Yann Sommer. Sommer's contract with Inter Milan also expires next summer.

At the age of 37, it would probably be the last possible time for him to return home. And if he were to play in Switzerland again, there is only one club that Sommer would consider, according to previous statements: "If it were to happen, it would be FC Basel." With his favorite club, the native of western Switzerland became Swiss champion four times and won the cup twice.