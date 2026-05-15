FC Basel is losing a key player in Dominik Schmid. With his move to RB Salzburg, the full-back is fulfilling his dream of playing abroad.

Schmid was an undisputed starter for the 2025 double winners and the outfield player with the most minutes played over the past three years. According to media reports, Salzburg is set to pay around three million Swiss francs in transfer fees for Schmid.

The 28-year-old left-back still had a contract with Basel valid for next season. In Salzburg, Schmid signed a four-year deal. At the Austrian serial champions, he is expected to help end the drought that has persisted since their last title win in 2023. Schmid had returned to his youth club, FC Basel, on a free transfer in the summer of 2023, after previously spending three seasons under contract with the Grasshoppers.

“After three incredibly intense years, I’ve decided to take the next step. We had difficult but also incredibly beautiful moments together during that time. I’ll never forget the nights at the Barfi during the double-winning season. On the one hand, leaving FCB is very painful for me, but on the other hand, I’m also at a good age to take on something new again,” said the 28-year-old.