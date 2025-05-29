  1. Residential Customers
Scandal over secret documentary Trial over Maradona's death must be reopened

SDA

29.5.2025 - 20:07

Judge Makintach is said to have made a documentary about the trial against Maradona's doctors and nurses.
Judge Makintach is said to have made a documentary about the trial against Maradona's doctors and nurses.
Image: Gustavo Garello/AP/dpa

The criminal trial against the medical team of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, who died five years ago, has been abandoned for the time being.

Keystone-SDA

29.05.2025, 20:07

The proceedings will have to be reopened because one of the judges on the three-judge panel has withdrawn from the case following claims of bias, reported TV station TN. The previous trial was therefore declared null and void by the two remaining judges.

Carer on trial for manslaughter. Maradona judge suspended after documentary scandal

Carer on trial for manslaughterMaradona judge suspended after documentary scandal

Judge Julieta Makintach had previously been suspended for 90 days due to her involvement in an unauthorized documentary film. She took part in a TV documentary about the trial without the approval and knowledge of her colleagues. A trailer and the draft for a first episode of the documentary appeared in local media. The defendants' lawyers, the joint plaintiffs and the public prosecutor's office then accused the judge of bias, whereupon she withdrew from the proceedings.

Up to 25 years in prison

Since March, seven of Maradona's doctors and nurses have been on trial in San Isidro, north of Buenos Aires. The public prosecutor's office is accusing Maradona's personal physician Leopoldo Luque, his psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, a psychologist, another doctor, the medical coordinator of the health insurance company and two nurses of manslaughter. All the defendants deny the accusations. If convicted, they face prison sentences of up to 25 years.

Maradona died of a heart attack on November 25, 2020 in a private residence at the age of 60. A few weeks earlier, he had undergone brain surgery. According to investigators, massive mistakes were made in the home care of the 1986 world champion, who was in serious health.

