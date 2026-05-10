Outraged Real Madrid fans launch a petition for the early departure of Kylian Mbappé imago

Fan frustration and anger over a Mbappé escapade. After two seasons without a title, Real Madrid is increasingly becoming a chaotic club. And now it's off to their arch-rivals, who could become champions again. blue Sport is broadcasting live.

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There was verbal abuse and nasty looks on the pitch. The spat between Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, which according to media reports escalated into fisticuffs in the dressing room on Thursday, is just the latest in a series of serious incidents at Real Madrid. "Real is on fire", headlined the newspaper Mundo Deportivo - just before the Clasico at designated champions FC Barcelona.

With an eleven-point deficit with four rounds to go, the Whites' chances of catching the Catalans are now only theoretical. Nevertheless, the Madrilenians have a lot at stake on Sunday evening (21:00 live on blue Sport). The arch-rivals could secure their second league title in a row at home in the Camp Nou - and humiliate the visitors as involuntary extras at the big party. That's just what Real need.

Mbappé's vacation in Sardinia

After two seasons without a title, nerves are clearly on edge at the Spanish record champions. At the center of the unrest is none other than superstar Kylian Mbappé, who is doubtful to play against Barcelona due to injury. The Frenchman recently caused trouble, and not just among the fans. This was triggered by a short vacation with the well-known actress Ester Exposito in Sardinia during his rehab.

The relationship between Mbappé - and other Frenchmen in the squad such as Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy - and parts of the team is considered to be severely strained. The media have noted that fellow striker Vinicius Junior only shines when Mbappé is not involved. Many fans now also seem convinced that they would be better off without the 2018 world champion, despite Mbappé's 41 goals so far this season.

The most recent proof of this is that Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time after the star striker's departure two years ago and are now back in the final of the top flight against Arsenal. The online campaign "Mbappé Out" is collecting votes against him, although multiple votes are technically not ruled out.

Will the savior come from neighbouring Portugal?

Behind the scenes, the search for a new coach to replace Alvaro Arbeloa is said to be gathering pace. According to consistent media reports, club president Florentino Pérez is said to have made an initial offer to his close friend José Mourinho via video.

The Portuguese, currently coach of Benfica Lisbon, is said not to have said no, but has set several conditions for his return to Madrid after his first stint between 2010 and 2013. Among other things, he wanted to have a completely free hand in personnel decisions, reported the Spanish sports newspaper "AS" and other media. For his part, Mourinho swore last week: "Nobody from Real Madrid has spoken to me, I can guarantee that." Arbeloa's predecessor, Xabi Alonso, lost out after a public spat with Vinicius and problems with other professionals such as Valverde.

Big coaching names, but few chances

In addition to Mourinho, current national team coaches Didier Deschamps (France) and Mauricio Pochettino (USA) as well as Jürgen Klopp are among the names being touted. However, at the end of March, the current Red Bull head of football firmly rejected all speculation about a return to the coaching bench, be it as national team coach or as coach of Real or another club. It was all "written by the same idiots", said Klopp.