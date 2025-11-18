Trump: Fans with World Cup tickets have shorter visa waiting times - Gallery The US government led by President Donald Trump wants to give World Cup ticket holders preferential treatment for visa appointments. Image: dpa Fifa President Gianni Infantino (right) spoke at the White House about the so-called Fifa Pass. Image: dpa Trump: Fans with World Cup tickets have shorter visa waiting times - Gallery The US government led by President Donald Trump wants to give World Cup ticket holders preferential treatment for visa appointments. Image: dpa Fifa President Gianni Infantino (right) spoke at the White House about the so-called Fifa Pass. Image: dpa

A few months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Donald Trump is increasing the pressure on US host cities: he is threatening to withdraw matches from them - again - due to alleged crime.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fans with World Cup tickets get preferential US visa appointments.

The ticket does not replace a visa, but speeds up the appointment process.

Trump praises the World Cup and threatens unsafe cities with the withdrawal of matches. Show more

Fans with tickets for next summer's World Cup are to be given preferential treatment for US visa appointments. US President Donald Trump announced the so-called "FIFA Pass" after a meeting of the task force for the 2026 World Cup at the White House. "If you have a ticket for the World Cup, you can get a priority appointment to get your visa," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: "Our advice is: if you have a ticket for one of the games, apply for an appointment as soon as possible and don't wait until the last minute. The ticket is not a visa, it does not guarantee entry to the USA. But it does guarantee you an expedited appointment." The vetting process is the same as always. "The difference is that you get further forward in the queue."

Trump: Some games at the World Cup bigger than the Super Bowl

Next summer, the USA, together with Mexico and Canada, will host the largest World Cup in history with 48 participating countries. The draw will take place in the US capital Washington on December 5.

Trump emphasized the great economic benefits of the World Cup and promised the best edition in history. "It's like a lot of Super Bowls. Many games are almost like Super Bowls. You could even say some of them are bigger than Super Bowls," said the US President.

Trump threatens Seattle and LA again with withdrawal from World Cup games

The 79-year-old once again threatened to withdraw host cities' games if it is not safe - and named Seattle and Los Angeles in this context. Trump did not specifically address the question of when a relocation to another city would have to happen at the latest. The Republican has been claiming for months that crime in some US cities is out of control and can only be brought under control with his help. Crime statistics do not support these claims.

