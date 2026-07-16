Donald Trump will attend the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday. The White House spokeswoman announced this on Thursday.

FIFA had reported in late June that the U.S. president would present the trophy after the game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, near New York.

King Felipe VI of Spain will also be present at the stadium, as the Spanish Royal House announced the day after the Iberians advanced to the final.

Meanwhile, Argentine President Javier Milei will not attend the final and will not travel to the U.S., as he announced on Thursday. He will watch the match on TV from the presidential residence in Olivos, as he has done since the start of the World Cup—out of superstition, as he revealed to a reporter from the radio station “El Observador.”