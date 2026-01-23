FIFA President Infantino is under immense pressure. In his hour of need, a close friend is now coming to his aid—and warning the world soccer governing body against making a terrible mistake.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has come under heavy criticism, is receiving support from the White House despite his controversial investment plan. U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in a brief statement on his platform Truth Social that the world soccer governing body would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, it were to even consider replacing Infantino.

Trump spoke highly of the man who had awarded him the FIFA Peace Prize in 2025: “He’s fantastic and has just led the most successful World Cup of all time,” he continued. If Infantino were no longer there, there would “never again be such a successful or profitable World Cup.”

Most recently, there had been reports that Infantino had sought support from the White House because of his failed investment plan. However, FIFA dismissed reports of calls to Trump or other members of the administration as “pure fiction.” Trump himself also said he had not spoken with Infantino about the matter.

The FIFA president is facing criticism for his leadership to date and his controversial plans for the future—and there are calls for him to resign. Infantino wanted to sell the rights to the world governing body’s tournaments to private investors, generating billions in revenue. Technology investor Joshua Kushner, whose brother Jared is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, was supposed to play a key role through his investment firm.

In light of the massive outcry, Infantino was forced to shelve his plan once again. The power struggle that has openly erupted in soccer has engulfed all the continental confederations. On Monday, the governing bodies of Europe (UEFA), Asia (AFC), and North and Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF) jointly addressed the public in an open letter. They reiterated their criticism of Infantino, accused him of deception, and continued to call for a fresh start at the helm of the world governing body.

Great friends compliment each other

Infantino has referred to Trump as a “great friend” on several occasions in the past. Under his leadership, FIFA awarded the 2026 World Cup to the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Infantino and Trump appeared together on several occasions, including at the award ceremony following the 2026 World Cup final. In early 2025, the Swiss official was also present when former businessman Trump was inaugurated for a second term as U.S. president.

Infantino also awarded Trump a newly created FIFA Peace Prize in late 2025, which irritated critics immediately dismissed as a tailor-made favor for the U.S. president. According to an unconfirmed report in the *New York Post*, Trump wanted to return the favor by allegedly putting Infantino forward as a candidate for the office of the future UN Secretary-General.