Thomas Tuchel is facing a barrage of criticism in England. Now even the U.S. president is weighing in on the defeat in the World Cup semifinals.

Even Donald Trump has joined the ranks of those criticizing Thomas Tuchel’s tactics in England’s World Cup semifinal loss. At the FIFA reception in New York, the U.S. president raved about Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane—and expressed surprise at his role in the 1-2 loss to Argentina. “They were leading and then put their best player on defense,” Trump said, standing alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Tuchel is facing massive public criticism in England from the media and experts. He is accused of pulling his team back too far after England took the lead and focusing solely on defense. “What do I know about coaching? But that was a bit unusual,” Trump said, adding with a nod to Kane: “I think they might have made a mistake when they turned him into a defensive player.”

🚨🚨🎙️| Donald Trump on Harry Kane and Thomas Tuchel’s defensive approach:pic.twitter.com/RuVGAK2lHa — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) July 17, 2026

Tuchel Explains Kane's Role

Tuchel himself was asked about Trump’s remarks a short time later at the press conference ahead of Saturday’s third-place match against France (11:00 p.m. Swiss time) in Miami Gardens. The former Bundesliga coach initially declined to say whether the journalist would call on the U.S. president as a witness.

“We defended deep. That’s how you do it,” Tuchel said, explaining captain Kane’s tactical role. “He did that in the first half, too. The difference is that he pushed forward afterward, and we found the openings.”

Tuchel: A Win Would Make This the Best World Cup in 60 Years

Tuchel responds to the criticism: “If we win tomorrow, it will be our best result at a World Cup in 60 years. It’s all a matter of perspective,” said the Swabian.

Tuchel acknowledged that England has some catching up to do compared to France and the finalists, Spain and Argentina. “The gap comes down to titles. They’ve built that up over the years. But it’s possible to close it.”