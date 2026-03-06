US President Donald Trump received Lionel Messi and the Inter Miami team at the White House in Washington on Thursday and honored them for their MLS Cup triumph.

Luca Betschart

A high-profile visit to the White House on Thursday: Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami team-mates were received in the East Room and honored for winning the title in the 2025 season. Among other things, Donald Trump was presented with an Inter Miami jersey with the number 47 on the back, alluding to Trump being the 47th President of the United States.

"It's great to be here, champions. We like champions. We like winners, and we have a lot of them here today, too many to introduce them all," Trump enthused and immediately turned to Messi: "My son is a big soccer fan, but he's especially a big fan of you and of a gentleman named Ronaldo."

Messi responded with a smile - even when Trump drew a comparison with Pelé. "Who is better, Messi or Pelé? I think Messi," Trump settles, adding: "But Pelé was pretty good, wasn't he?"

