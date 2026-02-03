GC goalscorer Emmanuel Tsimba celebrates the 4:3 victory. Keystone

Grasshoppers reach the Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2018. Coach Gerald Scheiblehner's team turned around a 0:2 deficit at home against Sion to win 4:3 after extra time. Emmanuel Tsimba scores twice.

In the Super League, GC is once again in the midst of a relegation battle. The Cup quarter-final against Sion was therefore a welcome change for the Zurich side and an opportunity to "achieve something really great", as Gerald Scheiblehner put it before the game. However, what the Zurich team then showed for a long time was more than poor. But when the game seemed to be decided after Benjamin Kolloli made it 2-0 (72'), the hosts woke up and the game developed into a thrilling cup fight.

Just four minutes after conceding the second goal, Jonathan Asp Jensen - who else - put Zurich's hopes of progressing back on track with a superb shot. Another four minutes later, substitute Emmanuel Tsimba equalized. GC took the momentum with them and in the 83rd minute, Sion goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi made a miraculous save from Asp Jensen's header. But it was precisely at this stage that Sion regained the lead thanks to a header from substitute Josias Lukembila (85'). But that was not the end of the story: in the 93rd minute, new signing Michael Frey saved the home team in his second game with a shot from the edge of the penalty area to take the game into extra time, in which Tsimba again scored the decisive 4:3 with a header in the 94th minute.

GC started the game well and already had a chance to make it 1-0 in the first minute, but Maximilian Ullmann's shot from the left side of the penalty area was clearly off target. However, Sion then took the lead in the 7th minute. GC defender Abdoulaye Diaby cleared a free kick from Ilyas Chouaref, but Baltazar's subsequent cross found the head of defender Kreshnik Hajrizi, who gave goalkeeper Nicolas Glaus no chance and scored his first goal of the season. After that, the Valais side seemed to have everything under control before GC pulled off something magnificent.

Telegram

Grasshoppers - Sion 4:3 (3:3, 0:1) n.V.

Letzigrund. - SR Dudic. - Goals: 6. Hajrizi 0:1. 72. Kololli 0:2. 76. Asp Jensen 1:2. 80. Tsimba 2:2. 85. Lukembila 2:3. 93. Frey 3:3. 94. Tsimba 4:3.

Grasshoppers: Glaus; Stroscio, Diaby, Mikulic; Krasniqi (101. Marques), Meyer, Imourane (66. Tsimba), Ullmann (66. Diarrassouba); Zvonarek, Frey, Asp Jensen.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti (100. Surdez); Kabacalman, Sow, Baltazar Costa; Berdayes (61. Kololli), Boteli (61. Lukembila), Chouaref (73. Rrudhani/90. Chipperfield).

Remarks: 121st yellow-red card against Hajrizi. Cautions: 17th Kronig, 42nd Frey, 90th Mikulic, 92nd Baltazar Costa, 101st Glaus, 102nd Stroscio, 118th Hajrizi.

GC advance to the Cup semi-finals

120.+2' Great save from Racioppi The Sion goalie deflects a free kick for a corner with a strong save.

120, Hajrizi is sent off with a yellow card Hajrizi sabres his opponent and is quite rightly shown a second yellow card. Afterwards, he curses like a banshee. It was pure frustration at what was happening on the pitch.

116. Sion seem to be slowly running out of steam ... ... but that doesn't mean anything on this evening! Who knows what else is possible here.

111. Abrashi comes into play GC icon Amir Abrashi seemed to be on the verge of a nervous breakdown on the touchline. He was constantly cheering on his team. And now he is actually substituted. We can only hope that Abrashi still has some energy left in the tank.

109. Sion press for the equalizer The Valais team are not giving up yet. Although they are yet to create any major chances to equalize, they are causing trouble with a number of crosses.

106. The whistle blows for the second half of extra time May the spectacle continue ...

105.+1 Sion misses the equalizer twice Sion miss two great chances seconds before the end of the first half of extra time. First Kololli and then Kabacalman fail to score from close range. Not against the goalkeeper, but against substitute GC defender Samuel Marques, who threw himself into the shots. Screenshot: SRF

103. Kololli forces GC goalkeeper into a save No one would be surprised if there were more goals. Kololli comes very close to making it 4:4. But his shot is cleared for a corner.

98. Tholot reacts to the deficit Sion coach Tholot now has to make some changes. He takes full-back Hefti off and brings on Surdez as an extra striker.

94. Tsimba nods in to make it 4:3 for GC First a corner is too long, but then the ball comes from the other side to the middle. Tsimba rises highest in the center and nods in to make it 4:3. GC take the lead for the first time. Emmanuel Tsimba lets GC celebrate. Keystone

On we go ...

The Cup quarter-final goes into extra time What the fans are treated to in the last 20 minutes - unfortunately there aren't many - is absolutely crazy. The pendulum swings back and forth, a real cup drama.

90.+3 3:3!!!! Frey equalizes for GC Michi Frey scores his 13th goal in the 16th Cup game. He coolly slots the ball into the far corner.

89. Abrashi can hardly stand it any longer Veteran Abrashi almost despairs on the touchline and becomes a kind of assistant coach.

85. Luembila makes it 3:2 for Sion No way! Lukembila has not been seen so far, but the timing is right with this cross. The number 39 nods home to make it 3:2 for Sion. A totally crazy game.

83. Racioppi prevents GC from taking the lead Shortly after his mistake, Racioppi makes a great save against Asp Jensen to prevent GC from taking a 3-2 lead.

81. GC equalize after Racioppi's mega-buck Racioppi tries to catch a ball, but it bounces forward, right at the feet of Tsimba. He accepts the gift and pushes the ball over the line to make it 2:2.

76. Hope is back: Asp Jensen scores a dream goal Frey sets up Asp Jensen, who takes a chop to the middle and flicks the ball into the far corner with his right foot. A wonderful goal! Asp Jensen flicks the ball into the right-hand corner. Screenshot: SRF

72. Kololli makes it 2:0 for Sion Kololli has an incredible amount of time in the opposition penalty area. Of course, it's not difficult for a player of his class to hit the ball into the net.

69. When will Michi Frey be sent off? Scheiblehner has to think about replacing Michi Frey. It seems to be only a matter of time before the new signing is sent off with a yellow card.

68. Asp Jensen forces Racioppi into a save Bayern loanee Asp Jensen causes a stir with a powerful shot. The Sion goalie clears for a corner.

63. Frey misses the GC equalizer Frey pops up on his own! He first shakes off his opponent and runs at Racioppi, but fails to make a save. Dudic is subsequently whistled for a foul, Hajrizi is really lucky.

53. Racioppi involved in the build-up play Sion now play through the back again and Racioppi stands far in front of his own penalty area and almost looks like a libero.

48. Boteli misses a top chance Boteli is set up well, but his shot misses the target. The Sion attacker should have made it 2:0.

46. The 2nd half begins

HALF-TIME: GC - SION 0:1 The first half is over and Sion go into the break with a narrow lead.

42. Frey sees yellow Dudic whistles for a Zurich attack after Frey's tackle on Hajrizi. The striker complains loudly and is shown a yellow card.

41. GC-Ullmann makes too little of his chances It is almost a copy of the scene from the 1st minute. Ullmann is again played in on the left, but once again he is unable to make enough of the situation.

40. Next Sion chance Boteli fails to pass the ball to Baltazar. Only at the second attempt does Kabacalman succeed, who takes the ball just outside the penalty area and shoots over the goal.

37. Sion are the dominant team Chouaref plays the ball across to Lavanchy on the counter-attack and into his back. He first has to bring the ball forward and then misses the target with his right foot.

28. Frey wants a free kick Frey complains that Racioppi holds the ball in his hands for too long.

25. GC looks for a penalty - but the whistle is not blown Hefti plays the ball first and then touches the Zurich player lightly. However, he falls theatrically, but Dudic lets the ball go and makes it clear that it was not a foul.

18. First yellow card Kronig picks up the first yellow card of the match after he has entered the duel in an over-hard manner.

14. Scene is checked Diaby gets his head to the ball. He hits Sow on the upper arm at close range and immediately appeals for a penalty. The referee briefly listens to the opinion of his men, but decides to play on.

14. Free kick for GC The linesman's flag goes up, Hefti has stepped on the feet of a Zurich player. Free kick from the right touchline at penalty area level for GC!

11. There's fire in the GC penalty area again Boteli shoots around the defender with his instep, but Glaus smells the corner and steers the shot around the post!

7. Hajrizi gives Sion the lead Diaby is able to clear the first cross, but then Baltazar plays it back into the middle. In the penalty area, Hajrizi gets the better of Frey and gives Glaus no chance with his header. Screenshot: SRF

6. Zurich are stopped Glaus tries to build up the play cleanly and the Zurich team look for a way forward down the right-hand side. But it all ends at the halfway line.

1. The ball rolls ... ... and GC have their first chance to score after just 28 seconds.

Who will book their place in the semi-finals? GC welcome FC Sion. Kick-off is at 8.30 pm. Show more

