Structural muscle injury Tsunemoto will miss FC Basel for "several weeks"

Luca Betschart

26.9.2025

FC Basel not only lose their match against SC Freiburg in the Europa League opener, but also full-back Keigo Tsunemoto. The Japanese player will be out for several weeks.

26.09.2025, 10:34

Keigo Tsunemoto was injured in a tackle after an hour of play in the match against SC Freiburg on Wednesday (1:2) and had to be substituted. FC Basel have now announced the diagnosis.

"The examinations have revealed a structural muscle injury to the hamstrings (back of the thigh), which means a period of absence of several weeks," FCB wrote in a published statement. Tsunemoto will therefore miss at least the upcoming English week with three games within seven days.

