FC Basel not only lose their match against SC Freiburg in the Europa League opener, but also full-back Keigo Tsunemoto. The Japanese player will be out for several weeks.
Keigo Tsunemoto was injured in a tackle after an hour of play in the match against SC Freiburg on Wednesday (1:2) and had to be substituted. FC Basel have now announced the diagnosis.
"The examinations have revealed a structural muscle injury to the hamstrings (back of the thigh), which means a period of absence of several weeks," FCB wrote in a published statement. Tsunemoto will therefore miss at least the upcoming English week with three games within seven days.