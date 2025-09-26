FC Basel not only lose their match against SC Freiburg in the Europa League opener, but also full-back Keigo Tsunemoto. The Japanese player will be out for several weeks.

Luca Betschart

Keigo Tsunemoto was injured in a tackle after an hour of play in the match against SC Freiburg on Wednesday (1:2) and had to be substituted. FC Basel have now announced the diagnosis.

"The examinations have revealed a structural muscle injury to the hamstrings (back of the thigh), which means a period of absence of several weeks," FCB wrote in a published statement. Tsunemoto will therefore miss at least the upcoming English week with three games within seven days.

ℹ️🚑 𝑲𝒆𝒊𝒈𝒐 𝑻𝒔𝒖𝒏𝒆𝒎𝒐𝒕𝒐 𝒇ä𝒍𝒍𝒕 𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒍𝒆𝒕𝒛𝒕 𝒂𝒖𝒔



FCB-Aussenverteidiger Keigo Tsunemoto musste beim Spiel gegen den SC Freiburg in der UEFA Europa League in der 60. Minute verletzt ausgewechselt werden.



Die Untersuchungen haben eine strukturelle… pic.twitter.com/Wou2ZoVjnx — FC Basel 1893 (@FCBasel1893) September 26, 2025

