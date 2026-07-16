England falls short again just before the finish line: Despite taking the lead, it wasn't enough to reach the World Cup final. Coach Thomas Tuchel is facing criticism following the team's elimination. However, he is expected to stay on.

"For some reason, we lose our momentum then": Harry Kane stands motionless at the center circle after the final whistle

Harry Kane stood motionless at the center circle, his hands on his hips. His gaze was fixed on the other side of the field, where Lionel Messi and his Argentine teammates were being celebrated for advancing to the World Cup final.

The English team, led by Captain Kane, came close to reaching their first final since their 1966 triumph. They held the lead through Anthony Gordon’s goal until the 85th minute—and then completely fell apart. “We play so well for an hour and deserve to be ahead. For some reason, we then lose our momentum. This has been happening for the last four or five tournaments now,” Kane said, dismayed.

The wait continues

Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez left England in a state of shock with their goals, both set up by Lionel Messi. “The more beautiful the journey, the more heartbreaking the ending,” summed up Jude Bellingham.

For now, however, coach Thomas Tuchel is the one in the crosshairs of the English public. On paper, he’s no better than his predecessor, Gareth Southgate, who lost to Croatia in extra time in the 2018 semifinals.

Former striker Chris Sutton called Tuchel’s decision to switch from a back four to a back five after taking the lead a “coaching disaster” and questioned whether the German was still the right man for the job. The “Mirror” railed: “Tuchel’s changes are backfiring.”

Tuchel Wants to Continue

Tuchel himself took it all in stride. “That’s the nature of the game. As soon as you lose, you get criticized,” said the 52-year-old. “No one knows what would have happened if different decisions had been made. There’s no point in getting involved in that.”

Just last February, Tuchel had extended his contract with the English Football Association (FA) through the 2028 European Championship, which England will host. Following the team’s World Cup elimination, he immediately received support from FA chief Mark Bullingham. “The players and Thomas gave it their all today,” the official said. Tuchel remarked, “We’ll keep going until the European Championship.” According to consistent media reports, he is expected to continue to enjoy the association’s confidence for that purpose.

The tournament certainly left the Three Lions with some positive memories as well. England won an epic Round of 16 match against co-host Mexico at the Azteca Stadium. In the sweltering heat of Miami, they knocked the up-and-coming Norwegians out of the tournament in extra time. “This team has a mentality you could bottle and sell,” Tuchel gushed.

The coach believed, the players believed, and all of England was experiencing a euphoric “summer of the century” right up until Wednesday and believed they would win the title. They believed it would mark the end of 60 years of heartbreak. In the end, not even Tuchel could deliver for England. “We’ll have to wait another four years,” said the German.

Tears and Silence in the Locker Room

In any case, Tuchel is convinced that he can get the problem under control, even though England always falls into the same pattern. “I don’t believe in a curse or that history repeats itself. These are different players, different coaches, different opponents,” Tuchel said. It can be solved on the field.

At the moment, however, it’s hard to come to any conclusion other than that it’s a mental issue. Between Gordon’s goal in the 55th minute and Martinez’s game-winner (92nd), England had a shockingly low 12 percent possession. The team simply couldn’t regain the momentum, Tuchel concluded. England’s players suddenly had something to lose—and crumbled under that pressure.

The team disappeared into the locker room in silence. Tears flowed there, but few words were spoken. That’s how defender Dan Burns described it. “Nothing you say can take away the disappointment and the pain,” Tuchel said. So he told the team that they had given it their all and would bounce back. Just like you do in sports.