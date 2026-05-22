Thomas Tuchel surprises with his World Cup squad Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/dpa

England's German coach is not afraid to make uncomfortable decisions. This is also shown by the nomination of his World Cup squad, in which the coach dispenses with some prominent names.

Moritz Meister

England coach Thomas Tuchel has caused a few surprises with his nomination of the World Cup squad. While Bayern star Harry Kane remains captain as expected, Tuchel has dropped several prominent names from his squad for the tournament in North America.

Tuchel shocks his own fans

Among others, the attacking stars Phil Foden from Manchester City and Cole Palmer from Chelsea FC were not nominated. Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid is also not among the 26 World Cup players. This is anything but well received in the English media. The "Sun" in particular is lashing out at Tuchel and reports of a "flood of leaked information" in the run-up to the nomination, which has left the supporters of the "Three Lions" shocked.

The squad was announced in a video clip with music by the Beatles ("Come Together").

Foden and Palmer still European Championship faces

Foden, Palmer and Alexander-Arnold were still part of the England squad under then coach Gareth Southgate at the European Championships in Germany two years ago. Foden even started in the final against Spain. The substitute Palmer, long regarded as the Three Lions' great attacking hope, scored the equalizer in the 2-1 defeat.

The squad is already causing discussion on the island. Tuchel's nomination of former Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who has been playing for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia for two years, is also unexpected. Djed Spence from relegation-threatened Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur is another surprise inclusion in the squad.

Maguire "deeply disappointed" at not being named

Harry Maguire, who missed the European Championships through injury, will not be taking part in this tournament either. The defender, who played a key role in Manchester United finishing third, had already announced on social media that Tuchel would be without him.

"I was convinced I could have played an important role for my country this summer after the season I played," Maguire wrote on Instagram. "I'm shocked and deeply disappointed." The 33-year-old had still played two Test matches for England in March. His team-mate Luke Shaw is also staying at home.

I was confident I could of played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision.



I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years.



I wish the players, all the… pic.twitter.com/9X7asAkCFF — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) May 21, 2026

England's squad for the 2026 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defense: Reece James (Chelsea), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfield: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)

Attack: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)