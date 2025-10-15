  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Perfect qualification so far Tuchel celebrates England's World Cup ticket: "Great, great"

dpa

15.10.2025 - 08:00

Thomas Tuchel has secured World Cup qualification with England.
Thomas Tuchel has secured World Cup qualification with England.
Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/dpa

A German coach for the England national team? Quite a few fans on the island had their doubts about Thomas Tuchel. After the early World Cup ticket, these have been dispelled for the time being.

DPA

15.10.2025, 08:00

Thomas Tuchel thanked England's fans in Riga with applause. Not really an unusual gesture after the Three Lions' early qualification for the World Cup, but one that should earn the 52-year-old even more sympathy points after he had recently complained about a lack of support.

"A little sad"Tuchel criticizes his own fans after England's Test match win

After initial doubts about the German coach, Tuchel silenced the last critics, at least for the time being, with the 5-0 win in Latvia. "Great, great," said a delighted Tuchel. "Such a good atmosphere in the dressing room. It feels very different because it was our dream to go to the World Cup - and we did it." Next summer's finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico can come for the European runners-up.

Perfect qualification so far

The fact that England can no longer be displaced from first place in Group K early on once again has a lot to do with Bayern striker Harry Kane. The captain laid the foundations in Riga with a brace (44th minute/45th/4th/foul penalty), with Anthony Gordon (26th), an own goal from Andrejs Ciganiks (59th) and Eberechi Eze (86th) providing the other goals.

It was the fourth win in a row for Tuchel and his team. Kane called it a "great achievement" that England have already secured their World Cup ticket with two games remaining and an 18-0 scoreline.

First European World Cup ticket secured. England go to the World Cup ++ Italy win ++ Ronaldo scores twice

First European World Cup ticket securedEngland go to the World Cup ++ Italy win ++ Ronaldo scores twice

Kane sees himself in top form

Afterwards, Tuchel was asked whether Kane was one of the best strikers he had ever trained. "He's right at the top of the list," said the coach, who then went on to list the reasons for the success. "We dominate the games, we are hungry. We win a lot of balls in the opponent's half. We're on the right track."

Kane hopes that England can keep up the momentum for even longer. The 32-year-old also sees himself in top form at the moment. "The numbers are there, but the way I feel on the pitch and the way I see the passes and the runs - I'm in a good phase. Hopefully I can keep it up," said Kane.

You might also be interested in

More from this section

Draw, places available, decisions. What you need to know before the final spurt in the World Cup qualifiers

Draw, places available, decisionsWhat you need to know before the final spurt in the World Cup qualifiers

"Incredibly cool"Coach Lustrinelli explains: what's behind Thun's high-flying success

World Cup qualification. Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal and South Africa are at the World Cup

World Cup qualificationCôte d'Ivoire, Senegal and South Africa are at the World Cup

European Championship qualifier. Swiss U21 team wins against the Faroe Islands

European Championship qualifierSwiss U21 team wins against the Faroe Islands

3:0 win against Israel. Italy move to within three points of Norway thanks to Retegui brace

3:0 win against IsraelItaly move to within three points of Norway thanks to Retegui brace