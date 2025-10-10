Thomas Tuchel would have hoped for more support from the fans. Keystone

A 3-0 win - and the world's most famous football stadium is largely silent. England's national team coach Thomas Tuchel doesn't like that.

In a live interview after the game, coach Thomas Tuchel criticizes his own fans for not supporting the team enough that evening.

At the press conference, Tuchel repeated his criticism, but also emphasized that he loved English football and English football fans. Show more

Thomas Tuchel has lamented the lack of support from England fans during the 3-0 defeat to Wales at Wembley Stadium in London. "There was silence in the stadium - we didn't get any energy back from the fans. And I think the players delivered a lot to get more from the stands," criticized England's national coach on TV station ITV after the test match success against their neighbors.

He expected more from Wembley, Tuchel said in response to a question from the reporter. "What more can you do than score three goals in 20 minutes? And the way we kept going, the way we attacked Wales. We didn't let them get out of their own half, winning ball after ball after ball," Tuchel elaborated. "When you only hear the Wales fans for half an hour, it's a bit sad because I think the team deserved a lot of support today."

Tuchel is "a little disappointed"

The topic came up again at the post-match press conference. He was "a little disappointed", confirmed the former FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund coach. The 52-year-old used the support of the England fans in the previous 5-0 win in Serbia as a comparison, saying it had been "absolutely fantastic".

"I love English football and English football fans and the support they give - but I don't think the atmosphere today matched our performance on the pitch." It was Tuchel's seventh game in charge of the Three Lions.

"Why is the roof still on the stadium?"

"Why is the roof still on the stadium?" he asked himself in view of the strong performance in the early stages. "What's going on?" However, he did not want to make a big deal out of the lack of atmosphere. "We'll do everything we can again to be infectious. There is no problem."

Morgan Rogers (3rd minute), Ollie Watkins (11th) and Bukayo Saka (20th) had already made everything clear for Tuchel's eleven before the break. It was the England side's third successive win without conceding a goal. Bayern goalscorer Harry Kane did not even play. The captain, who had recently complained of ankle problems, was rested and watched the game from the bench.

On October 14, England will play away against Latvia in the World Cup qualifiers. The next home game will then be against Serbia on November 13. It will be interesting to see how Tuchel will be received then ...