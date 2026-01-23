England takes the lead in the World Cup semifinal, but in the end, Lionel Messi and his Argentine World Champions are celebrating. German coach Thomas Tuchel explains his defensive substitutions after the game.

Criticism Following World Cup Elimination Tuchel explains: “Of course, there are always people who think they know better.”

England’s head coach Thomas Tuchel offered a self-critical assessment following the team’s elimination in the World Cup semifinals against Argentina. “Of course we wanted to score the second goal, but I didn’t feel that making offensive substitutions would help. I can understand the discussions. Of course, there are always people who think they know better after the fact. I take responsibility,” Tuchel said after the 1–2 (0–0) loss in Atlanta.

After Anthony Gordon’s opening goal (55th minute), Tuchel brought on a total of three defenders—Dan Burn, Nico O’Reilly, and Ezri Konsa—and switched to a back five. “We wanted to be stronger in the air. Right after our goal, we conceded far too many crosses,” Tuchel explained. The primary responsibility for all these decisions lies with the coach.

Tuchel has a contract through 2028

Enzo Fernández (85') and Lautaro Martínez (90+2') each scored in the closing minutes off assists from superstar Lionel Messi. While the defending champions will face European champions Spain on Sunday (9:00 p.m.) in East Rutherford, near New York, England will take on France on Saturday (11:00 p.m.) in Miami. Only third place is still up for grabs.

The Three Lions will have to wait a little longer for their first major title since their 1966 World Cup triumph. “The team gave it their all; we were very close. We just couldn’t quite pull it off,” said Tuchel, who has a contract with the English Football Association through 2028. In two years, Great Britain will host the European Championship, with London as the main venue.

According to consistent media reports, Tuchel can count on the confidence of the English Football Association (FA) despite the defeat. It is expected that the German coach will lead the team at the 2028 European Championship on home soil, the BBC reported shortly after the loss to Argentina, among others. Tuchel will likely remain coach, The Times reported.

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