Mike Tullberg gives free rein to his emotions. Keystone

Mike Tullberg celebrates Dortmund's first Bundesliga win of the year in a remarkable way. TV pundit Didi Hamann finds the Dane's performance "embarrassing".

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the win in Heidenheim, Dortmund's interim coach Mike Tullberg gives free rein to his feelings.

Didi Hamann criticizes the 39-year-old for his frenetic cheering: "It's not about him. I found it embarrassing."

Tullberg will now return to his role as U19 coach. Niko Kovac will take over as head coach of BVB. Show more

Interim coach Mike Tullberg celebrated Borussia Dortmund's first Bundesliga win of the year almost ecstatically. The Dane ran in front of the block of BVB fans as if unleashed after the 2:1 win in Heidenheim for the eight-time German champions, who had fallen into mid-table. He roared, clenched his fist, pointed to the Dortmund lettering on his sweater and thumped his chest.

Ladies and gentlemen, Mike Tullberg pic.twitter.com/GqgQiS0GZp — Freakbob (@ZAHINborusse) February 1, 2025

Sky pundits Erik Meijer and Didi Hamann found the emotional outburst inappropriate. It was "exaggerated", says Meijer. "It also has its charm when you take it a little easier. But maybe he was under a lot of stress, which could also be the reason why he celebrated like that."

Didi Hamann, who also regularly analyzes football matches for blue Sport, is even clearer. "When it was clear that Niko Kovac was coming, he said: 'It's not about me. Everything he said in the press conferences, he refuted today. When I saw the pictures, I thought to myself: 'It's about you. But it's not about him. I found it embarrassing," said Hamann about Tullberg.

Two wins and a draw in three games

Tullberg himself says: "It's not about me, it's always about the club. I was given a clear mandate by the club to bring in energy, to turn things around. We have achieved that." The 39-year-old will now hand over the reins to new head coach Niko Kovac and return to Dortmund U19s.

In a total of three games as Nuri Sahin's interim successor, Tullberg managed to secure two wins and a draw. Three days after the 3:1 win against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, his team put in an "energetic performance" in Heidenheim, he said.

"The most important job is being a dad"

He is looking forward to holding his three children in his arms again after returning from the Ostalb, says Tullberg. He has seen them too rarely in the past few days. "The most important job for me is being a dad," he explains. Now it's back to everyday life for him. At Dortmund U19, he will try to "polish the next diamonds".

Would he step in as head coach again in the future if the BVB bosses asked him to? He doesn't want to comment on that, says Tullberg. He could first ask Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt if he could sit in with him, he says. He takes his hat off to the 51-year-old, who has been in office for so long and has always remained human. But everything is also good for him personally, emphasizes Tullberg.