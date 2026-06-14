Coach Pape Thiaw has confirmed reports of discord within the Senegalese national team. It’s true that a few things need to be clarified, the 45-year-old said when asked, among other things, about bonuses. However, he added that everyone—including the players—is fully focused on the West Africans’ second group stage match at the World Cup on Tuesday against Norway. The coach noted that the match against the Scandinavians is, after all, a sort of “final” for Senegal.

Several media outlets had recently reported that Senegalese players were still waiting for outstanding bonuses from the federation. They were also said to have complained about the amenities at their World Cup headquarters in New Jersey. Some players had food delivered, according to the website “Sport News Africa.”

These are matters that are discussed internally, said goalkeeper Mory Diaw when asked about them at the press conference ahead of the match against Norway. “We are professionals and here to represent our country.” The discussion would not affect either the team’s focus or its goal.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw (right) has confirmed reports of discord within the national team. imago

Coach Thiaw also did not go into further detail, but at least addressed the debate surrounding his contract situation, which has been ongoing for months. “The issue with my contract has been resolved. It took too long,” explained the former professional player. However, he said it was “not about money, but about principles and respect.” Now everything has been clarified. The coach’s contract had expired in February. Since then, he is said to have been working without pay and without a new contract.

Following their opening loss to France (1–3), the Senegalese team faces elimination from Group I. The former African champions must be particularly wary of star striker Erling Haaland, who scored twice in Norway’s 4–1 victory over Iraq. Nevertheless, there is no specific “anti-Haaland plan,” but rather an “anti-Norway plan,” Thiaw explained.