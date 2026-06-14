After two completely disastrous performances and an early World Cup exit, Tunisian defender Ali Abdi has criticized his federation. “We’re traveling to a World Cup with players who’ve never played together before. You can’t prepare for a World Cup by just playing a few games against opponents who’ve been preparing for years. We don’t have time to work properly. Every time, we tear everything down and rebuild it from scratch instead of fixing the mistakes,” the defender railed on Bein Sports Mena.

The 1-5 fiasco in the opening match against Sweden was followed by an equally disheartening 0-4 loss to Japan. “If you look at the Japanese players, they’re the same team as in 2022, while we’ve reshuffled our squad for every tournament,” the defender lamented. Abdi wiped tears from his face several times.

Tunisia, which had arrived with high hopes and aimed to reach the knockout stage for the first time in its history, has become the World Cup’s punching bag. “I apologize to the Tunisian fans. Not to the people who enjoy spreading information left and right. That’s not in the country’s best interest,” Abdi continued.

Allegations of unprofessional interference by the federation in the coaching change during the World Cup, coupled with reports of misconduct by some players, had created a toxic atmosphere surrounding the tournament. The Tunisians parted ways with Sabri Lamouchi after the first game and hired Hervé Renard as coach on short notice.