Kenan Yildiz (center) is expected to spark the Turkish offense Keystone

The shock following the opening-match loss is still palpable, and the pressure ahead of the second World Cup game is even greater: Turkey is under immense pressure against Paraguay. Brazil, too, is looking to bounce back.

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Turkey faces elimination as early as its second match. If the co-hosts, the U.S.—who have been strong so far—can secure at least one point against Australia on Friday evening (9:00 p.m. Swiss time) and Turkey loses to Paraguay in the early hours of Saturday (5:00 a.m.), the tournament would be over for the Turks—who have been touted by some as dark horses—after the group stage.

The 0–2 loss to Australia in the Turkish national team’s first World Cup match in 24 years immediately sparked sharp criticism back home. Former national team coach Fatih Terim felt that was going too far. “Stop verbally tearing down the players or the coach. Now we need to support them even more. These are our boys,” said the 72-year-old, who now runs his own YouTube channel.

The team, led by stars Arda Güler (Real Madrid), Kenan Yildiz (Juventus Turin), and Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan), has fueled high expectations in Turkey despite the long World Cup hiatus. In Group D, the only real question should be whether the team qualifies for the next round in first or second place. The players remain confident that they will reach the knockout stage at the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.

After Paraguay, co-host the U.S. awaits

“We still have two games ahead of us that we can call finals. We want to win them and hopefully make our country proud and happy,” said goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir of Galatasaray Istanbul. After the match against Paraguay at the San Francisco 49ers’ stadium, the team will face co-host the U.S. on the final matchday in Inglewood, near Los Angeles.

“The game against Australia didn’t discourage us. As a country, we tend to view a loss immediately as something along the lines of ‘It’s over, it’s done,’” said Samet Akaydin. The Caykur Rizespor defender emphasized: “By beating Paraguay, we’ll make up for it.”

Yildiz as a Beacon of Hope

Coach Vincenzo Montella will likely make at least one change to his starting lineup and bring Yildiz in from the start. The Germany-born former Bayern Munich youth player was initially rested due to a calf injury against Australia and didn’t enter the game until halftime.

Despite 72 percent possession and a shot ratio of 30 to 9, Turkey failed to score against Australia. Paraguay conceded four goals in their 1–4 loss to the U.S., but is actually considered a defensively strong team. Akaydin therefore appealed to the patience of the fans in the stadium and at home. “We have a very important game ahead of us. As a nation, we need to be aware of this: We’ve returned here after 24 years, and we really need your support.”

Brazil vs. Haiti

Although Brazil is not yet in danger of an early elimination in Group C, a response is needed in Foxborough against Haiti (2:30 a.m.) following the 1-1 draw against an admittedly strong Morocco. Scotland and Morocco will face off in Philadelphia (12:00 a.m.) ahead of Brazil’s second group stage match.