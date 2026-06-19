Arda Güler is in the starting lineup for the Turkish team. KEYSTONE

The shock from the opening-match loss is still palpable, and the pressure ahead of the second World Cup game is even greater: Turkey is under pressure to perform against Paraguay. Brazil, too, is looking to bounce back.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Turkey is considered a dark horse by quite a few soccer fans at this World Cup. In their opener, however, the Turks fell short of expectations and lost 0–2 to Australia.

In all likelihood, Turkey will already be under pressure early Saturday morning (Swiss time). If the U.S. earns at least one point against Australia in the previous match, then the Turks will have to earn points against Paraguay to stay in the tournament. Show more

Turkey faces elimination as early as its second game. If the co-hosts, the U.S.—who have been strong so far—secure at least one point against Australia on Friday evening (9 p.m. Swiss time) and Turkey loses to Paraguay in the early hours of Saturday (5 a.m.), the tournament would be over for the Turks—who have been touted by some as dark horses—after the group stage.

The 0–2 loss to Australia in the Turkish national team’s first World Cup match in 24 years immediately sparked sharp criticism back home. Former national team coach Fatih Terim felt this was too much. “Stop verbally tearing the players or the coach apart. Now we need to support them even more. These are our boys,” said the 72-year-old, who now runs his own YouTube channel.

Kenan Yildiz (center) is expected to boost the Turkish offense. Keystone

The team, led by stars Arda Güler (Real Madrid), Kenan Yildiz (Juventus Turin), and Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan), has generated high expectations in Turkey despite the long World Cup hiatus. In Group D, the only real question should be whether the team qualifies for the next round in first or second place. The players remain confident that they will reach the knockout stage at the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.

After Paraguay, co-host the U.S. awaits

“We still have two games ahead of us that we can call finals. We want to win them and hopefully make our country proud and happy,” said goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir of Galatasaray Istanbul. After the match against Paraguay at the San Francisco 49ers’ stadium, the team will face co-host the U.S. on the final matchday in Inglewood, near Los Angeles.

“The game against Australia didn’t discourage us. As a country, we tend to view a loss immediately as something along the lines of ‘It’s over, it’s done,’” said Samet Akaydin. The Caykur Rizespor defender emphasized: “By beating Paraguay, we’ll make up for it.”

Yildiz as the Hope

Coach Vincenzo Montella will likely make at least one change to his starting lineup and bring Yildiz in from the start. The Germany-born former Bayern Munich youth player was initially rested due to a calf injury against Australia and didn’t enter the game until halftime.

Despite 72 percent possession and a shot ratio of 30 to 9, Turkey failed to score against Australia. Paraguay conceded four goals in their 1–4 loss to the U.S., but is actually considered a defensively strong team. Akaydin therefore appealed for patience from the fans in the stadium and at home. “We have a very important game ahead of us. As a nation, we need to be aware of this: We’ve returned here after 24 years, and we really need your support.”

Brazil vs. Haiti

Although Brazil is not yet in danger of an early elimination in Group C, a response is needed in Foxborough against Haiti (2:30 a.m.) following the 1-1 draw against an admittedly strong Morocco. Scotland and Morocco will face off in Philadelphia (12:00 a.m.) ahead of Brazil’s second group stage match.

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