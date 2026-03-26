Ferdi Kadioglu was the only scorer in Istanbul against Romania. Keystone

Turkey has made it halfway to the 2026 World Cup in the play-offs. In Istanbul, national coach Vincenzo Montella's team lived up to its role as favorites against Romania with a 1:0 win.

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The golden goal in the Besiktas Istanbul stadium was scored eight minutes after the break by full-back Ferdi Kadioglu after a wonderful pass into the deep by Arda Güler, the 21-year-old Real Madrid playmaker.

The Turks still have to beat the winner of the game between Kosovo and Slovakia away from home on Tuesday to secure their third World Cup appearance in history.

The other seven play-off semi-finals, including Italy-Northern Ireland and Wales-Bosnia-Herzegovina, will kick off at 20:45. The winner of this mini-tournament will face Switzerland in the preliminary round of this summer's World Cup.