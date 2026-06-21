“Shameful,” “alarming,” and “naive”: Turkey’s early World Cup exit has plunged the nation into soccer mourning. The coach’s future is uncertain, and the team’s young star feels a heavy burden.

“We apologize to our people,” said Arda Güler after the 0-1 loss to Paraguay, which sealed Turkey’s early exit in the group stage of its first World Cup appearance in 24 years. “We’re just extremely sad. I don’t know how to put our feelings into words—to be honest, we’re all crying.”

Instead of shaking up the XXL tournament with the offensive firepower of the Real Madrid star and his teammate Kenan Yildiz, the Turks find themselves with zero points and zero goals after two games against Australia and Paraguay—teams not exactly known for their dominance. It’s highly questionable whether coach Vincenzo Montella will keep his job. How could all this have happened?

62 shots, no goals

“We had a lot of chances and didn’t capitalize on them,” said Güler, and he wasn’t alone in this view. According to official FIFA statistics, the Turks recorded a total of 62 shots on goal in their matches against Australia (0–2) and Paraguay. “The post, the head, the foot—we hit everything, but the ball never went in,” said captain Hakan Calhanoglu.

Montella was also stunned. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen two games like this in a row. Soccer isn’t logical, which is why it’s the most beautiful game in the world. The better team doesn’t always win,” the Italian explained, bewildered.

In fact, the Turks had a lot of bad luck in both matches. A deflected header by Mert Müldür against Paraguay hit the crossbar first, then the post, but didn’t go into the goal—it was almost bizarre. However, their early exit in their first World Cup appearance in 24 years cannot be attributed solely to bad luck.

“Unmatched in Naivety”

The fact that the Turks failed to score against Paraguay despite having a one-man advantage for more than 45 minutes prompted former national team player Halil Altintop to voice strong criticism. “Nothing changed at all, whether they had an extra man or not. That’s alarming,” the 43-year-old said on MagentaTV. “We’ve talked a lot about individual quality, about being a good team. But in terms of naivety, it couldn’t have been worse.”

Some Turkish media outlets also delivered scathing assessments. “The worst team of the tournament,” declared “Sözcü.” For “Habertürk,” the defeat ranks “among the most painful disappointments in our country’s World Cup history.”

Montella, on the other hand, defended his players. “I love the players even more now. They left their hearts and souls on the field,” said the former Italian national team striker after the 0–1 loss, trying to look ahead. “This lesson will help us as a team in the future.”

Montella Faces Headwinds

Whether Montella himself will still be there, however, is doubtful. It seems hard to imagine that this massive disappointment will have no consequences for the coach. Turkish soccer commentators have already called for his dismissal. Even before the Paraguay game, the 52-year-old had not exactly endeared himself to everyone with his criticism of the media.

One thing is clear: On the field, great hopes rest on the two 21-year-old attacking players, Güler and Yildiz, for years to come. “They still have many tournaments ahead of them. For me, this might have been the last one—you never know,” said playmaker Calhanoglu.

Güler already seems to be aware of the weight on his shoulders. The exceptional soccer player called the elimination “shameful” and said, “I have to do everything I can now to make up for this.”

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