Following their victory over Benfica Lisbon, FC St. Gallen got off to the strong start they’d been hoping for in the Super League: They defeated FC Zurich—coached for the first time by Marcel Koller—2-1 at home.

St. Gallen coach Enrico Maassen had planned to carry the momentum from the victory over Benfica Lisbon right into the next game. The starting lineup remained almost unchanged three days after the 2-1 win over the Portuguese side. In the end, the plan worked out because his team found new energy in the final half-hour and, following a triple substitution in the 60th minute, pushed hard for the equalizer.

FC Zurich, which had taken a well-deserved lead shortly after halftime thanks to Nigerian Umeh Emmanuel, was pushed deep into its own half following the substitutions of new signing Andrin Hunziker, Diego Besio, and Enoch Owusu. FC St. Gallen staged an impressive comeback with goals by Lukas Görtler (70') and former Winterthur player Hunziker (74').

FC Zurich, which had held its own against the cup champion for an hour, was unable to mount much of a response after the two quick goals. St. Gallen came closer to scoring a third goal than FCZ did to scoring a second, even though the visitors narrowly missed tying the game just before the final whistle on a header by Emmanuel.

The Zurich team will have its next chance to earn its first points under Marcel Koller on August 1 at home against Servette, which also lost its season opener. St. Gallen will play the second leg against Benfica on Thursday and in Vaduz on Sunday.

Telegram:

St. Gallen – Zurich 2–1 (0–0)

19,326 spectators. – Referee: Wolfensberger. – Goals: 50' Emmanuel (Berisha) 0–1. 70' Görtler (Daschner) 1–1. 74' Hunziker (Görtler) 2–1.

St. Gallen: Zigi; Gaal, Stanic, Okoroji; Vandermersch (61' Owusu), Görtler (79' Konietzke), Daschner, Frokaj, Stevanovic (61' Besio); Witzig (91' Ruiz), Balde (60' Hunziker).

Zurich: Lindner; Selmin Hodza, Kamberi, Sauter (81' Hack), Volken; Schödler (83' Ramic), Berisha (75' Reichmuth); Krasniqi (75' Spadanuda), Comenencia (75' Bangoura), Emmanuel; Kény.

Notes: Yellow cards: 53. Schödler, 84. Volken, 87. Kény, 93. Okoroji.