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WORLD CUP 2026 TV station offers 50,000 dollars for watching 104 World Cup matches

SDA

6.5.2026 - 18:59

Dream job for soccer fans: watch 104 World Cup matches and earn a good wage at the same time
Dream job for soccer fans: watch 104 World Cup matches and earn a good wage at the same time
Keystone

The American TV station Fox and the job portal Indeed are on the lookout for a fan who will watch all 104 games of this summer's World Cup - and earn 50,000 dollars in return.

Keystone-SDA

06.05.2026, 18:59

The curious offer, which is looking for exactly one person, was published by the broadcaster around five weeks before the start of the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19 and will see 48 nations competing for the first time.

The job will be based in the centrally located Times Square in New York City. "A dedicated candidate will have the unique opportunity to experience and celebrate every story, every nation and every exciting moment up close," said Robert Gottlieb, Head of Marketing at Fox Sports.

The task will be particularly challenging on the third and final match day of the preliminary round. Twelve times two World Cup matches will take place at the same time. The fan they are looking for will be responsible for watching "every minute of the World Cup tournament" and creating social media content during the World Cup. The role is ideal for someone "who can capture the excitement and emotion of the tournament in real time".

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