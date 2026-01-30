The Young Boys before the game against VfB Stuttgart. KEYSTONE

Young Boys miss out on the Europa League play-offs with a last-minute defeat. They could even have won the game, but the YB strikers lacked coolness. These are the Bernese players' grades.

Jan Arnet

Grade: 4.5 Goal Marvin Keller

After just six minutes, he had to fish the ball out of the net twice. But what starts badly gets better and better. Keller is on the spot several times, especially when he deflects Jeltsch's long-range shot against the post.

Grade: 4 Defense Loris Benito

Like his defensive colleagues, Keller struggled at the start, including being called offside at 0-2. But he got better and better and shone, especially in the second half, with several strong ball wins. But then comes the 90th minute and Benito is one step too late against Chema Andres and cannot prevent him from scoring.

Grade: 5 Defense Sandro Lauper

In defense, he sometimes has a bit of trouble with his nimble opponents. But Lauper has his big moment in offense. The way he volleys Edimilson's corner into the corner is absolutely world class and already a candidate for goal of the year in January.

Grade: 3.5 Defense Gregory Wüthrich

Wüthrich's start to the game is subterranean. At 0:1 he is standing somewhere, but certainly not with his opponent Deniz Undav, who breaks away behind him and then has plenty of space and scores to take the lead. Wüthrich also looks bad at 0:2 because he moves out and is then always a step too late. Like his central defender colleague Lauper, he had his best action in attack when he laid off to goalscorer Gigovic with his heel.

Grade: 4 Defense Saidy Janko

The full-back shone more offensively than defensively. While he is overrun at the back on one or two occasions, he has strong offensive actions: His sensitive cross to Sanches in particular is extra class and deserved an assist.

Grade: 4 Midfield Edimilson Fernandes

Initiates the 0:1 early on with a weak pass and then throws his hands away. But his performance and body language subsequently improved. Lauper beautifully finished his soft corner to make it 2:2.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Armin Gigović

He struggles at the start with the high pressure generated by Stuttgart. But it was his left-footed hammer that brought YB back into the game. Finished after 78 minutes.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Joël Monteiro

An up and down game for Monteiro. Sometimes a little vulnerable defensively, but he is also the Bernese player who puts up the most resistance in the first half. He set up Bedia's first top chance beautifully and it is also him who at least sets an example with a tough tackle on Assignon. He was lucky not to be shown a yellow card in the second half and was then substituted by Seoane in the 73rd minute.

Grade: 4 Midfield Alvyn Sanches

Had his best action when he remained calm in front of Bredlow at 1:2, allowed himself to drift away and thus kept the attack alive. Omnipresent in the second half and has the 3:2 on his head, but doesn't place the ball accurately enough for Bredlow to make a brilliant save.

Grade: 2.5 Midfield Christian Fassnacht

He is practically invisible. When he does get the ball, he fails at almost everything. Replaced by Males after 78 minutes.

3 Forward Chris Bedia

An evening to forget for Chris Bedia. He barely has the ball in the first half, but suddenly has a mega chance to make it 1-2 - but fails to score from the best position. In the second half, he then has the 2:2 on his feet, but slips as he finishes and is blocked. However, the subsequent corner does result in an equalizer.

Substitute players

Note: 2.5 Sturm Sergio Córdova

Came on after 63 minutes for the hapless Bedia. In the 84th minute he has the winning goal at his feet, but doesn't hit the ball properly. Just two minutes later he has the next opportunity, but again fails to put the ball dangerously on target. These would have been his moments to shine as a wild card.

Grade: Midfield Alan Virginius

Came on for Monteiro after 78 minutes. Too short an appearance for a rating.

Grade: Midfield Dominik Pech

Came on after 78 minutes for Gigovic. Too short an appearance for a rating.

Grade: Midfield Darian Males

Came on after 78 minutes for Fassnacht. Too short an appearance for a rating.