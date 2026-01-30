  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

The YB scores against Stuttgart Two Bernese players subterranean - Lauper the best thanks to dream goal

Jan Arnet

30.1.2026

The Young Boys before the game against VfB Stuttgart.
The Young Boys before the game against VfB Stuttgart.
KEYSTONE

Young Boys miss out on the Europa League play-offs with a last-minute defeat. They could even have won the game, but the YB strikers lacked coolness. These are the Bernese players' grades.

30.01.2026, 08:00

30.01.2026, 08:04

Grade:  4.5

Goal

Marvin Keller

After just six minutes, he had to fish the ball out of the net twice. But what starts badly gets better and better. Keller is on the spot several times, especially when he deflects Jeltsch's long-range shot against the post.

Grade:  4

Defense

Loris Benito

Like his defensive colleagues, Keller struggled at the start, including being called offside at 0-2. But he got better and better and shone, especially in the second half, with several strong ball wins. But then comes the 90th minute and Benito is one step too late against Chema Andres and cannot prevent him from scoring.

Grade:  5

Defense

Sandro Lauper

In defense, he sometimes has a bit of trouble with his nimble opponents. But Lauper has his big moment in offense. The way he volleys Edimilson's corner into the corner is absolutely world class and already a candidate for goal of the year in January.

Grade:  3.5

Defense

Gregory Wüthrich

Wüthrich's start to the game is subterranean. At 0:1 he is standing somewhere, but certainly not with his opponent Deniz Undav, who breaks away behind him and then has plenty of space and scores to take the lead. Wüthrich also looks bad at 0:2 because he moves out and is then always a step too late. Like his central defender colleague Lauper, he had his best action in attack when he laid off to goalscorer Gigovic with his heel.

Grade:  4

Defense

Saidy Janko

The full-back shone more offensively than defensively. While he is overrun at the back on one or two occasions, he has strong offensive actions: His sensitive cross to Sanches in particular is extra class and deserved an assist.

Grade:  4

Midfield

Edimilson Fernandes

Initiates the 0:1 early on with a weak pass and then throws his hands away. But his performance and body language subsequently improved. Lauper beautifully finished his soft corner to make it 2:2.

Grade:  4.5

Midfield

Armin Gigović

He struggles at the start with the high pressure generated by Stuttgart. But it was his left-footed hammer that brought YB back into the game. Finished after 78 minutes.

Grade:  4.5

Midfield

Joël Monteiro

An up and down game for Monteiro. Sometimes a little vulnerable defensively, but he is also the Bernese player who puts up the most resistance in the first half. He set up Bedia's first top chance beautifully and it is also him who at least sets an example with a tough tackle on Assignon. He was lucky not to be shown a yellow card in the second half and was then substituted by Seoane in the 73rd minute.

Grade:  4

Midfield

Alvyn Sanches

Had his best action when he remained calm in front of Bredlow at 1:2, allowed himself to drift away and thus kept the attack alive. Omnipresent in the second half and has the 3:2 on his head, but doesn't place the ball accurately enough for Bredlow to make a brilliant save.

Grade:  2.5

Midfield

Christian Fassnacht

He is practically invisible. When he does get the ball, he fails at almost everything. Replaced by Males after 78 minutes.

  3

Forward

Chris Bedia

An evening to forget for Chris Bedia. He barely has the ball in the first half, but suddenly has a mega chance to make it 1-2 - but fails to score from the best position. In the second half, he then has the 2:2 on his feet, but slips as he finishes and is blocked. However, the subsequent corner does result in an equalizer.

Substitute players

Note:  2.5

Sturm

Sergio Córdova

Came on after 63 minutes for the hapless Bedia. In the 84th minute he has the winning goal at his feet, but doesn't hit the ball properly. Just two minutes later he has the next opportunity, but again fails to put the ball dangerously on target. These would have been his moments to shine as a wild card.

Grade: 

Midfield

Alan Virginius

Came on for Monteiro after 78 minutes. Too short an appearance for a rating.

Grade: 

Midfield

Dominik Pech

Came on after 78 minutes for Gigovic. Too short an appearance for a rating.

Grade: 

Midfield

Darian Males

Came on after 78 minutes for Fassnacht. Too short an appearance for a rating.

All YB games

League table

Football news

"If things don't go the way you want them to ..."Lichtsteiner also goes full throttle on the touchline for 90 minutes

Continental Cup. Only one Swiss team impresses in the European Cup

Continental CupOnly one Swiss team impresses in the European Cup

FCB grades for the defeat against Pilsen. Basel weak on debut of new coach Lichtsteiner

FCB grades for the defeat against PilsenBasel weak on debut of new coach Lichtsteiner

Europa League. Freiburg, Roma and Betis in the round of 16 - Bologna in the play-offs

Europa LeagueFreiburg, Roma and Betis in the round of 16 - Bologna in the play-offs

Continental Cup. YB loses and is eliminated from the Europa League

Continental CupYB loses and is eliminated from the Europa League

"You can't let that happen"Gygax and Lang are annoyed about the goal Basel conceded