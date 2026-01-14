For Winterthur coach Patrick Rahmen, the aim in Sion is to close the gap on the redemption places before the start of the second half of the season Keystone

The new year begins with two catch-up games in the Super League. Servette and Lausanne-Sport and Sion and Winterthur face each other on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two Super League games will be made up on Wednesday.

Servette versus Lausanne can be seen live on free TV on blue Zoom.

The game between Sion and Winterthur can be seen on blue Sport. Show more

It is a good opportunity for all four teams to improve their starting position ahead of the start of the second half of the season this weekend. FC Winterthur need this the most. With a win, the bottom team could move to within four points of the Grasshoppers.

The statistics do not speak in FCW's favor. They have won just one of nine away games so far this season, while opponents Sion have picked up ten points in their last four home games. With another win, the Valais side could move up to 5th place and build up a six-point reserve in the race to reach the championship round.

Léman derby on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom

Servette and Lausanne are both under pressure. Last year's runners-up Servette were particularly disappointing last term. Even the change of coach to Jocelyn Gourvennec early in the season did not bring any positive change. Lausanne, who also finished below the bottom line, at least provided some highlights, including in the Conference League. The gap to the top 6 is currently seven and six points respectively for both teams.

The two games were postponed last year. Sion - Winterthur could not take place in the last round before Christmas due to eight sick players at Zurich, while Servette - Lausanne, a game from the 18th round, had to be rescheduled after Lausanne qualified for the Conference League.