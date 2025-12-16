Samuel Eto'o has been president of Cameroon's football association since 2021. imago

After failing to qualify for the World Cup, Cameroon's association boss Samuel Eto'o has appointed a new head coach - but former coach Marc Brys does not recognize this and continues to act as if he is in office. He has now announced his squad for the Africa Cup.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you There is a power struggle in Cameroon for the post of national coach, as the dismissed Marc Brys does not recognize his dismissal by association president Samuel Eto'o and wants to continue as coach.

Both Brys and his officially appointed successor David Pagou have each named their own squads for the upcoming Africa Cup, further deepening the rift within the association.

Speculation surrounding Eto'o's influence on player nominations - in particular the absence of goalscorer Aboubakar - is also causing unrest. Show more

The 2026 World Cup will take place without Cameroon. Marc Brys missed out on qualification, prompting association president Samuel Eto'o to sack the coach and install David Pagou as the new head coach.

Pagou was demonstratively determined when he took office. At his presentation, the 56-year-old explained: "I am the child of a military man. We will therefore try to restore discipline and give this team a new image."

Whether Pagou actually has the authority to implement this claim to leadership, however, remains to be seen. His predecessor, of all people, has expressed doubts about this. Belgian Marc Brys was officially in charge of the "Indomitable Lions" from April 3, 2024 to December 1, 2025.

Brys sacked - or not?

His sporting record was certainly positive: In 17 games, Cameroon only conceded two defeats. But both had serious consequences. The 0:1 against Cape Verde on September 9 cost them the group win in the World Cup qualifiers. And another 1-0 defeat in the play-off semi-final against the Republic of Congo on 13 November sealed their elimination from the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

That was obviously the turning point for Eto'o. Cameroon hold the African record with eight World Cup appearances - missing out on the finals is seen as a national failure. The head of the association drew the consequences, sacked Brys and presented Pagou as the new man on the sidelines.

The Belgian, however, vehemently disagrees with this narrative. He argues that he was not hired by the association, but directly by the Ministry of Sport. Accordingly, only this authority could dismiss him. On the Flemish news program "VTM Nieuws", Brys attacked Eto'o head-on: "I'm not really surprised. It comes from someone who is narcissistic and thinks he's the best. Eto'o's aim from the start was to get rid of me, from the very first minute he insulted me. I was simply too strong for him."

Two different squads

As Brys still considers himself the acting national coach, he has announced his own squad for the Africa Cup. At the same time, Pagou also presented a selection (see at the end of the article). According to Brys, however, this was "dictated" by Eto'o himself.

Despite being fired a few days ago, Marc Brys still decided to reveal the squad he had planned for the Africa Cup of Nations! 😳🇨🇲



It includes André Onana and Vincent Aboubakar, who were the big absentees from the list called up by David Pagou. pic.twitter.com/ErfEFfemkT — 𝒍𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒃𝒘𝒊𝒃𝒘𝒊 𝑫𝒂 𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒊 (@fahdswaleh) December 9, 2025

The absence of prominent names in Pagou's line-up is striking. Goalkeeper André Onana is not included, nor is striker Vincent Aboubakar. The non-nomination of Aboubakar in particular, who is actually the captain of the national team, is causing discussion in Cameroon.

A theory is circulating in the media and on social networks that is causing additional controversy: Eto'o is the national team's record goalscorer with 56 goals, followed by Aboubakar with 45 goals. The association president is said to have feared losing his top position - and urged him to relinquish it.

Vincent Aboubakar (center) is missing from the official Cameroon squad for the Africa Cup. imago

However, the speculation has not been confirmed. What is certain, however, is that Brys is going for confrontation. Both Aboubakar and Onana are in his squad. Also included: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from the New York Red Bulls. The former Bayern striker is also missing from Pagou's squad.

In an interview with "TV5 Monde", Brys made it clear once again: "As long as there is no document signed by the president of the country declaring David Pagou the coach, I will remain the coach. There's no discussion about that, and that's how it's been in Cameroon for 30 years."

The Africa Cup starts on December 21. Until then, the power struggle in Cameroonian football is likely to intensify.