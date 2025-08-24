  1. Residential Customers
Ligue 1 Two dismissals after eleven minutes - Rieder's Rennes lose to Lorient

SDA

24.8.2025 - 17:05

Rennes play against Lorient with two players less after eleven minutes (symbolic image)
Keystone

Rennes suffer a setback after their opening win against Marseille. The team with Fabian Rieder had to make do with two players less early on against Lorient and lost 4-0.

Keystone-SDA

24.08.2025, 17:05

24.08.2025, 17:50

The Swiss midfielder could hardly have believed his eyes: After an emergency brake in the 11th minute, his second team-mate Christopher Wooh was sent off. Mahdi Camara had previously been shown the red card for a hard foul. With only nine players, the away task became even more difficult for Rennes.

Rennes kept the score at 0-0 until shortly before the break, when Sambou Soumano put the home team ahead. Former FCZ player Aiyegun Tosin added to his tally after the break to finally make things clear. Rieder was substituted in the 63rd minute and saw two more goals conceded from the substitutes' bench.

Rennes had already been sent off in their first game of the season. Despite the red card in the 31st minute, the team from the north-west of France won 1-0 against Marseille.

